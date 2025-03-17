'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why

The co-founders of Bubbly Blaster made a clean pitch and bagged an easy deal from two Sharks.

As a show where founders gain support to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses and realize their dreams, "Shark Tank" does spread joy despite the ruthless scrutiny and harsh criticism. Entrepreneurs getting a smooth deal, with no drama, fights, or negotiation, is a rarity for the show, which only a handful of companies have managed to achieve. One of those is Bubbly Blaster, whose co-founders bagged one of the easiest deals in the show's history with a joyful pitch.

Co-owners of Bubbly Blaster, Stanson Strong, and Brad Hall appeared on Season 12 of the show. They presented their idea for a champagne blaster gun, with an ask of $120,000 for 20% of their business. As they handed out samples, they explained that spraying champagne is an international way of celebrating, but there is one big problem with it. The drink, which is often expensive, sprays out pretty quickly, and partygoers are mostly left with very little or nothing to drink in the end. This is what happened to Strong, who was celebrating with friends when they popped a champagne bottle, only to realize that it didn’t last very long. Hence, he came up with the idea for Bubbly Blaster, which is a gun that sprays champagne evenly, minimizing wastage.

"I got a mechanical engineering background and as well as some other things but I I took it upon myself I was like I'm gonna go home and I weld it up this little item," he told the Sharks. He further shared that he got together with a bunch of his SpaceX buddies and built a few 3D-printed models of the product. "I was pretty much done with the project but everyone that I talked to they're like we all want this thing how do we buy one," Strong added.

The gun is a simple attachment that fits on any bottle of champagne. It shoots the drink out like a water gun would, allowing the party to last longer.

The co-founders told the Sharks that the product had the potential of becoming a staple for any party, celebration, or event such as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and NFL championship celebrations. Coming down to the numbers, they shared that the product costs them $18 to make, and they sell it for $99. The hefty margin impressed the Sharks immediately, and they wanted to know more about the sales. Hall shared that the company had amassed $560,000 from sales in just over a year.

Breaking character, Kevin O'Leary said, "I got to tell you guys something, you came in here with $120,000 for 20% which puts a $600,000 valuation. That's not crazy, and you might get a deal!"

Mark Cuban quickly jumped in, saying they would get a deal. He then offered the duo $120,000 but for 25% equity. While Cuban put pressure on the entrepreneurs, they seemed to be interested to hear an offer from MLB Hall of Famer, Alex Rodriguez as well.

They asked if the two Sharks could team up, as it would be great for them to get two legends from two sports. The sharks agreed, but they asked for 30%. Strong countered with $180,000 for 30%, and they got a multi-Shark deal. Even Barbara Corcoran exclaimed, "That was so easy!" Together, Mark and Alex closed a deal with Bubbly Blaster worth $180,000 for 30% equity.

The easygoing deal impressed the viewers as well, who found it satisfying to watch. "So satisfying to watch a pitch that is all positive vibes for once, no drama at all," @ThwipThwipBoom commented. "That was by far the best play-through I’ve seen on Shark Tank, everyone loved the product, the value and ask wasn’t crazy high, and the deal was made nice and easy," @MovieDirect added.

Many praised the entrepreneurs for executing a perfect pitch on the show. "They did this whole thing so correct, solid evaluation, genuine passion behind the product, no ego," @thecanbasketballchannel7603 wrote.