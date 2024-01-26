People use the internet for talking, buying, and socializing and are always susceptible to scams (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Cottonbro Studio

In the era of digital connectivity, online scams are affecting people across generations—GenZ or senior citizens. As more people use the internet for talking, buying, and socializing, scammers find ways to manipulate people emotionally, earn their trust, and then rip off them. The rise in online threats makes it crucial to learn about these scams and take steps to keep personal information and money safe in this online world. If we spend more online time to stay vigilant, we can lower the chances of getting scammed. Here are 6 habits that can help you dodge these scams.

Phishing links can be sent via mails and WhatsApp (representative image) | Pixabay/Mohamed Hassan

Phishing links are nothing but a link that looks as authentic as the original one. The trick is that scammers either change the spelling or the domain. If you receive any such links on emails or Whatsapp, avoid clicking on them. If you still decide to click on such links, always check for the lock icon and 'https://' in the website address to ensure they are secure. These links often demand your personal information, login credentials, and bank account details to rob you of money.

Scammers install fake APKs and get inside your phone (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by PhotoMIX Company

Scammers generally use this tricky tactic to install fake APKs and get inside your phone. An APK is basically an ".exe" file for Android phones, and is used to download custom apps. Scammers by downloading fake APKs and apps steal your login details, emails, and also credit card information. A good habit is to never give anyone your phone and let them install any APKs and to also avoid downloading apps recommended on social media as most of them are fake.

Good online habits are crucial to protect ourselves online (representative image) |Pexels | Photo from Pixabay

It is essential to enable two-factor authentication for all your apps. But be cautious with fake apps asking for any authentication as it might lead to losing your personal information and always double-check the recipient and amount when verifying and making transactions.

Online shopping | Pexels | cottonbro studio

While shopping online or offline, nowadays everyone uses UPI or credit cards. Therefore, it is very crucial to set spending limits on your credit cards, bank accounts, UPIs, or e-wallets to limit the losses. If in any case, you are scammed and your account is hacked you will lose only the amount till which you have set. This is especially useful for elderly parents or underage family members to prevent major financial losses in case of fraud.

Be careful about using WiFi in public spaces | Pexels

People randomly ask hotels and cafes to share their Wifi passwords, but this practice is very risky as it may contain viruses that can be used to hack phones or any other device. If you're using public WiFi, ensure that your device's firewall and antivirus software is turned on. You can also protect your mobile data by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service that helps in keeping your network private when you are on WiFi.

1.5 million passwords from the dating website eHarmony were hacked due to a earlier security breach | Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

Anywhere on the internet and on any app, login data is required, and generally, people use their username as their Gmail account and sometimes even just link their Google account to open the app, which is pretty risky. It is essential to keep a note of all your login credentials on various platforms and have different credentials for every app. Use a strong password manager and never go for birthdates or names. Always have passwords with a combination of numerals, symbols, and uppercase letters.

