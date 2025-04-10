Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie reveal what is behind the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ECONOMY & WORK
From the big wheel to the puzzle board, generations of viewers have grown up watching familiar parts of the set on "Wheel Of Fortune." While Fans have long wondered what goes on behind the scenes on the show, one question that is the most popular is "What goes on behind the iconic puzzle board?" Thus, the show's former host, Pat Sajak, and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who is also the show's social media correspondent, decided to reveal the secret. 

Screenshots showing Pat Sajak and Maggie Sajak behind the puzzle board (Image source; Instagram/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Pat Sajak and Maggie Sajak behind the puzzle board (Image source:Instagram/The Wheel Of Fortune)

It's the final week of Sajak's decades-long hosting career, he opened up about a lot that goes on behind the scenes on the show. In a clip shared on social media, Sajak, alongside his daughter Maggie, shared a long-standing secret about the show's puzzle board. In the video, Maggie and Sajak stood right behind the puzzle board, which was riddled with LED screens. "You might say it looks like an election headquarters," Sajak joked. He then told the viewers that there wasn't a lot they could show because of the confidential nature of things hiding behind the board.

Screenshots showing Maggie Sajak revealing what's behind The Wheel's puzzle board
Screenshots showing Maggie Sajak revealing what's behind The Wheel's puzzle board (Image source: Instagram/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Thus, the two focused on a special table called "Pat's Water." The table held all the 'Fiji' water bottles to keep the host hydrated during filming. "As you can see, they have given me a supply that would last only for this season," Sajak quipped while showing the table of water bottles. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

 

This wasn't the first time that viewers got a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes on the show. Maggie shared footage of a tour of the set after Ryan Seacrest took over from Sajak in the 42nd season of the show. She explained that the show now featured a completely new set, but the design paid homage to the classic "Wheel of Fortune." "It's a little bit retro," she said in the video of the tour.  She further highlighted some of the changes, including the new logo of the show, a new LED screen floor, and the new location of the iconic wheel.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

To the delight of the fans, she revealed that the puzzle board remained the same, while the entrance for the co-hosts to walk through was completely redesigned. However, the iconic 'Wheel' of the show was left untouched to preserve the show's legacy. "But don't worry, it's still the same wheel that we love, the best sound in the world," she said. Later in the season, Seacrest also gave a tour of the set to introduce the people who make the show possible. 

 

He then walked to the art team's workspace before walking back toward the stage. On his way, he came across the show's former host, Pat Sajak, who made a delightful cameo for the first time since his retirement. In the end, he finally joined White and walked out to the stage to host the show.

