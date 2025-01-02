Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."

The rising cost of living and higher rent are making life difficult for people across America, but servers in restaurants are affected even more as customers are reluctant to leave tips due to higher prices. This anti-tipping sentiment doesn't help the serves who often have to navigate a complex tip credit system to make ends meet. One server/creator recently shared how they have to read between the lines when it comes to tips. The TikToker Saydie (@realslimsaydie on TikTok) revealed the hidden meaning behind picking up a check that is left 'face down' on the table.

In the clip which has over 1.3 million views on the platform, the creator says that servers get nervous when customers leave the tip slip face down. "These people left the tip slip face down. You know what that means..." she says before taking a look at the check.

She then turns the clipboard around to see what she got. "Let's see if I'm right. I haven't looked at it yet. Ready? Three, two, one. What is it?" The server was nervous that the customers may have left a very small or no tip at all, which made them hide the slip. However, this time, she turned out to be lucky as the diners left her a $15 tip on a $93 check. "Yeah, not the worst, not the best," Saydie says.

While the face-down check turned out to be good for the server, some viewers had a similar scary interpretation of the move. "It’s almost always bad when they fold it and leave it flipped over. Tip 18%+ people come on. I always tip 20% or more if they are decent," @mackenzierust0 commented.

However, the common theme in the comments was how tipping has gotten out of control in the country. "Tipping is so out of control dawg atp just leave nothing 😭 like it’s their job to do that work anyways," @yash._.y added.

"Tipping is weird because the total is irrelevant because imagine they ordered a 100$ bottle of wine, plus food, why should they suddenly tip more just because they spent more? For no extra effort?" @arcade12218 pointed out.

There were some who defended servers as well. "These comments are really surprising to me. I thought 20% was the 'minimum'," @catt.ann wrote.

The last few years have fundamentally changed Americans’ relationship with tipped workers. As the pandemic put a strain on essential workers, people became more generous with tips. However, as the restrictions were lifted and inflation shot up, the sentiment sort of reversed.

In mid-2024, the anti-tipping sentiment in America seemed to hit its peak. In a Bankrate Survey, about 35% of the respondents felt the tipping culture had gone out of control. The issue soon became political with legislative changes being enforced in several states.

One-Third Of Americans Think Tipping Is Getting Out Of Control, Survey Findshttps://t.co/YYoTgBfxbp pic.twitter.com/aO3nrlujO9 — Forbes (@Forbes) June 5, 2024

While consumers avoided tipping, servers suffered losses due to the tip-credit system making them tip-dependent. Thus, states like California ended the tip credit system, and raised the minimum wage to $16 per hour.

Now, according to the New York Times, lawmakers in 10 states, including New York, are set to decide whether to end the tipped minimum wage in their state as well.

