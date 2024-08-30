Man who earns 3 times the minimum wage reveals why he still can’t live comfortably in this economy

"It is embarrassing to come out and say that it is a struggle to survive right now, but I know so many people are struggling," he said.

The economy has been rough, and earning even the basic minimum wage is getting challenging for many of us. However, it's a real surprise when people who are earning triple the minimum wage are also struggling to make ends meet. A TikTok user @nicsmnrs recently took to the video sharing platform to share that he cannot comfortably live even after earning three times the federal minimum income.

TikTok | @nicsmnrs

"I do not want to hear the pull yourself up from your bootstraps, work 90 hours a week [arguments], that’s not the goal guys!" he added. The TikToker then said it is unfair that he has to work more compared to his parents, who at his age could move out of their home despite making half his salary.

"I cannot afford to live anywhere alone," he said. He then talks about the high cost of living and how the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1800 while a two-bedroom apartment is $2200. "Who the f**k can afford that?" he said. "It is embarrassing to come out and say that it is a struggle to survive right now, but I know so many people are struggling."

Mimiset | TikTok

"And do not get me started on what my grandparents were doing. They (bought) a $3000 house. And yes, I understand inflation and all of the bull***t that they have been pulling with the Fed. Why are we allowing it? he said in the video. He further questioned the nation's choice to fund wars outside the country.

"I clock out of my shift. I am tired, I have to go home, and I check the news. Another 60 f*****g billion to a country nobody can point out on a map," he said. "Where has the plot gone? We have lost it, folks, we have f******g lost it. The American dream is dead. It is over. Gone and forgotten," he said.

The video, which has more than 2.2 million likes at the time of writing, shines light on the grim reality of today's economy. The creator, who is disheartened, and frustrated couldn't help but shout into the camera and oople in the comment section agreed with him.

"What can we do about it? Feels like such a helpless situation," wrote one user while another said, "I’m really glad I became a chef because I’m able to take food home from work so I don’t have to pay for groceries, it’s nice and it helps."

Many in the comment section also talked about their own circumstances, with one writing about how they are still living with their parents, "For real. I’m still at my parents' house at 25 and for a long time felt like a failure but the internet made me see we are all struggling like this because why is rent so high? Why is food so much?" while another revealed, "I make 2.8 times minimum wage and am a single mom. I can afford to live with my parents and nothing else."

For more such videos, you can follow @nicsmnrs on TikTok.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 27, 2024. It has since been updated.