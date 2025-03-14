Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear

The pastor covered his mic and whispered something in Harvey's ear, making him awkward.

Racy answers and questions that bring out such responses from contestants aren't new on "Family Feud," but they're more shocking coming from an elderly person and, that too, a pastor. In a viral clip shared on the official Instagram handle of the game show, Steve Harvey can be seen asking the pastor, who was playing for the Maye family, “Name something you stuck your finger in more times than you can count.” The clergyman hesitated and fidgeted with the microphone, covering it and whispering something into Harvey's ears while displaying embarrassment. Warrick thought his answer would be kept private, but the studio microphones heard him say, “Sexual stuff.” The audience rocked with laughter as the host walked away, trying to control himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

The situation got even more awkward when Harvey posed the same question to John, the oldest member of the Maye family. He looked restless and appeared to deflect the question, but he answered reluctantly, “Your butt… wiping your butt.” The host lost his calm and let out a loud laugh, he then mimicked the elderly gentleman over the mic, “Err, wiping your butt.” Fans couldn't contain their amusement over the pastor's 'secretive' response, "Okkk pastor! he covered the mic like people couldn't hear him," @brandyalexis88 joked. "A ring. These uncles are dirty," @stnovmber pointed out. "Pastor should've just said, 'My wife,'" @hughcassidy added. "Older people kill me when they whisper while saying bad stuff," @therealdominique4real chimed in.

Screenshot showing Harvey on the show (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

But Harvey doesn't always find such responses funny. The popular and usually witty host got irked over continuous NSFW answers dished out by a young pastor. According to The Sun, during the segment, Harvey asked, "Something a man opens that his wife tells him to close?" The pastor who went by the name James instantly answered, "Pornography?" The teammates applauded his enthusiasm by shouting, "Good answer," but Harvey gave him a stern look. The answer wasn't on the board, so James's team couldn't score any points. However, Harvey didn't seem to let it go, as he walked over to the young pastor and said, "James, let me talk to you for a second."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

James left his podium and went over to where Harvey was standing. "You just looked at that camera over there and said you are a youth pastor," the host reprimanded him. "And then your first answer was 'pornography'", Harvey paused and added with contempt. He then shook his head and concluded with a sigh. Fans couldn't believe their ears and agreed with Harvey. "It's always the pastors that come up with the wildest things," @sincerely_scottdell noted. "I swear to God, on this someone ppl have said some of thee most absolute dumbest answers ever & it will never end which is awesome but the biggest part for me when these things happen is that some of these ppl say these things with full confidence, no shame what so ever,"@triggaty1 pointed out. "We listen and we don't judge," @who_is_kates wrote in jest.