Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock

The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.

"Wheel of Fortune" has hosted contestants who like to show off their skills beyond puzzle solving, and once Pat Sajak even tried a chokehold on a player who was also a wrestler. But when it came to his successor, Ryan Seacrest, the tables were turned when professional wrestler 'Big' Bill Page walked in to solve puzzles and put the host in a chokehold instead. The grandfather of six stole the show with the impromptu wrestling move encouraged by Seacrest himself. "Would you like to show me one?" he prompted. Page seemed to have a flash back when the hold was locked in, and Seacrest struggled to free himself from the chokehold. The viral clip was posted on "Wheel of Fortune" social media correspondent Maggie Sajak's Instagram page.

As per USA Today, in an exclusive on-set interview with Sajak, Page explained that he worked for the East Coast Wrestling Association. "I wasn't sure. I said I did pro wrestling, and they said, ‘What kind of moves can you put on Ryan?'" Page said, referring to the epic moment. "I said, 'I guess the easiest one would be a headlock.'" The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted Page into the Hall of Fame. "Big Bill Page was instrumental in the early success of the ECWA," Ryan Kavanagh, owner of the wrestling association, stated in an email to the famed publication. "Seeing Bill on Wheel of Fortune just proves his magnetic personality that drew in fans all those years ago - never left him," he added.

After showcasing his brilliance in the puzzle rounds, Page advanced to the bonus round with ease. His wife of more than thirty-five years was then revealed to be with him on the game program. "But your wife is with you?" Seacrest pointed out. "Yes. My wife. Beautiful. Lee," Page gushed, as she cheered "Go, Big Bill. Go Big Bill!" "That's 35 years this year," the retired wrestler quipped. "I can see why you love him," the host remarked.

"All right, give it a big spin. Let's go for some more money. We got a Bronco back there. We got $100,000. $75,000. Let’s see what you end up with?" Seacrest encouraged Page as the wheel was spinning. Page got the category, What are you wearing? "As you know, we'll give you the R and S, the T, the L, and the E, and then it's your turn," Seacrest explained. Page chose the letters B, C, D, and A. The game soon got tougher since only one space was lit up on the board.

"I am afraid it's just going to be that, Bill. So take a good look. Study, you've done well tonight," Seacrest cheered. "Hair on white cliffs.. Hair on white.. Glasses.. Hair on white glasses," the former wrestler stammered. However, Page maxed out his 10 seconds and lost the round. "Pair of white gloves. But you went for it. You really did. Yeah. Great night, though," Seacrest said while revealing the right answer. The ex-athlete lost the Ford but walked away $31,600 richer with a trip to Sint Maarten.