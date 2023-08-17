Name Steven Seagal Net Worth $14-$16 Million Gender Male DOB Apr 10, 1952 Age 71 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Businessperson, Martial Artist, Sheriff, Television producer, Musician

Steven Seagal, an accomplished American martial artist, actor, screenwriter, producer, and musician boasts a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and $16 million, per other outlets. He held a prominent position as a major film star during the 1980s and 1990s, captivating audiences worldwide.

Image Source: Kristina Nikishina/Getty Images

Sources of income

Steven Seagal was active in mainstream movies from 1987 to 2002 and most of his earnings are from the projects during this period. The success of "Hard to Kill", "Marked for Death", and "Out for Justice" established him as an action hero. However, Steven Seagal had very few commercial successes and had to take on TV programs that were not much popular. He continued working in direct-to-video (DTV) movies as a producer and writer. Steven Seagal also produced and starred in television action series.

$5 million for the film "Under Siege" (1992) $6.5 million each for the films "Exit Wounds" (2001) and "Ticker" (2001) $20 million for the film "The Glimmer Man" (1996) $15 million for the film "On Deadly Ground" (1994) $10 million for the film "Marked For Death" (1990)

A tarnished reputation and downfall

In the long run, what really harmed Seagal's career was how he acted offstage. People didn't like him, and this caused his downfall. Even now, Seagal is remembered as the worst guest in "SNL" history, not just because his skits on the show weren't great but also because of how he behaved behind the scenes. It's said that Steven had a big ego and didn't want to consider new ideas, per The Things. His wealth declined due to unsuccessful business ventures and a scarcity of acting roles.

Image Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Steven Frederic Seagal was born on April 10, 1952, in Lansing, Michigan. He moved with his parents to Fullerton, California, at age five and attended Buena Park High School and Fullerton College. Starting martial arts as a child, Seagal practiced Shito-ryu karate and aikido. Inspired by a Japanese coworker, he visited Japan at seventeen. In 1974, he met Miyako Fujitani, a second-degree black belt, and moved to Japan with her. They returned to the US in 1983, opening an aikido dojo in West Hollywood. Their partnership ended in 1997.

Image Source: Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Real estate ventures

In 2001, Seagal acquired a sprawling 12-acre plot in Scottsdale, Arizona, at an undisclosed cost. He went on to meticulously construct a remarkable 9,000-square-foot stone residence, which not only features a gated entrance but also boasts bulletproof glass throughout. The property was put up for sale in December 2012 with an initial asking price of $4.25 million, eventually finding a buyer who purchased it for $3.55 million in July 2021.

In addition to being an American citizen, Seagal also possesses citizenship in Serbia and Russia. His property holdings include residences in Louisiana, Colorado, and California. Seagal is a father to a total of seven children, each from distinct relationships. He shares two children with his first wife, Miyako Fujitani. Following their divorce, which occurred after Seagal relocated to the United States from Japan, he briefly entered matrimony with actress Adrienne La Russa in 1984. However, the marriage was nullified the same year. In the early months of 1987, actress Kelly LeBrock gave birth to his daughter, and the pair wed later that year. Their family grew to include two more children before their divorce in 1994. Subsequently, he wed Mongolian dancer Erdenetuya "Elle" Batsukh, with whom he has a son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Seagal (@seagalofficial)

Awards

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal with the state Order of Friendship in February 2023. In 1999, he was awarded a PETA Humanitarian Award.



FAQs

How much money did Steven Seagal make?

Steven Seagal's participation in several movies as a producer and martial arts master has earned him a net worth of $16 million.

What are the different things Steven Seagal does?

Steven Frederic Seagal (born April 10, 1952) is an American action film star, producer, writer, martial artist, guitarist, and reserve deputy sheriff.

What is the most famous Seagal movie?

"Under Siege" (1992) is Seagal's most famous movie which grossed $156,563,139 at the box office.

