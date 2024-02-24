Received a Mail From World Bank Offering Grant? Here's why it's a Red Flag

Getting a massive amount of money from an organization such as World Bank is something too good to be true for common people. Well turns out it isn't true afterall, and emails with such claims are the latest trick that scammers have resorted to. Emails even ask for an upfront one-time fee to apply for the grant from the World Bank.

Most of the World Bank's programs are aimed at helping developing countries fight the problems around poverty, hunger, and other challenges. Unlike other banks, the organization doesn’t lend money to individuals. But scammers know that the World Bank is a trusted entity and if they approach someone using its name, they are more likely to get conversations started up. To trick the public, scammers have made pages on social networking platforms where they advertise about quick loan disbursement schemes directly from the World Bank.

The scheme is often termed the World Bank’s Monetary Grant Program. In some cases, they reach out to the potential victim and ask for sensitive information which they say needs to be entered in the application form. They even ask for a one-time charge which is labelled as a processing fee. Once the victim shares sensitive details and the processing fee, they just disappear. The victim not only loses the money they pay as a processing fee but there have been instances of money being stolen from the bank account too.

Seeing the high count of such incidents, the World Bank released an official statement in 2023 which read, “The World Bank has no involvement in such schemes, and we would like to caution you to be wary of these and other similar solicitations that falsely claim to be affiliated with the World Bank.”

The first thing you should keep in mind is that the World Bank never deals with individuals and is directly working with nations across the globe. So, if you receive a mail with a subject containing “World Bank,” most likely it’s going to be a scam. Another thing to take note of is: Who sent the mail? Most likely, the sender’s email would be from an unrecognizable domain. Such emails contain links that provoke the user to click on them and once you do so, either you invite malware into your device or you might be taken to a page where you would be asked to share your critically sensitive data. So, if mail from an unknown entity is asking you to click on a link in lieu of benefits, that’s definitely a red flag.

Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency in the minds of their victims by using phrases such as “it’s the last day to avail it” or “once in a lifetime opportunity ending today.” Such statements are sufficient to signal something is wrong with the mail. To safeguard the online audience, browsers like Google Chrome, Edge, and Firefox come with safe browsing features. If you are suspicious of a website, you just need to submit it to the browser and they will let you know if there are any risks associated with it.

In addition, it’s always a good practice to install a reputed antivirus on your device to safeguard your system from the attack of any malware. If you receive any such email, the foremost thing to do is to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

