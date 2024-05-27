Woman Reveals 5 High-Paying Online Jobs For Which No Experience Is Needed | ‘5th One I Do Myself'

Some viewers went crazy over the information and were eager to know if this whole setup works outside the United States or in their country.

Today the working landscape has evolved, people are finding work online, right from their homes. Many job opportunities do not require much experience or any special qualifications but pay well. This means that people who do not have fancy job experiences can still find good-paying jobs in different fields like marketing, writing, helping out online, and designing things. Amidst the debates rolling around jobs, one TikTok user (@thebizmomari) posted a video that went viral amassing 2.3 million views. She captioned the video, "Highest paying, beginner-friendly business in 2024 is Freelance Digital Marketing!‼️ Ready to get started?" The clip starts with Arianna saying, "Here are the top five biggest paying online jobs that literally anyone can do without any experience and you're going to want to stick to number five because it's the highest-paying."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@thebizmomari

Arianna reveals the first one i.e. watching ads which gives an average pay of $100/day which people can do at websites like mypoints.com and inboxdollars.com. The second one is reviewing songs paying $208/day on playlistpush.com and slicethepie.com. Moving further, she lists being a virtual assistant as the third one paying $153/day on Upwork or Fiverr. Arianna then recommends how selling designs and digital products can give $330/day on websites like etsy.com and dazzle.com. She calls number fifth as her favorite as she does that. It is freelance digital marketing aka affiliate marketing and pays $500/day which is huge. Arianna further explains that one needs three things to excel at freelance digital marketing and says, "Two to three hours a day of your time, a phone, and a WiFi connection." She urges her viewers to grab her free beginner's guide and learn how to get started and make four figures a day just like she does.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@thebizmomari

Some viewers went crazy over the information and were eager to know if this whole setup works outside the United States or in their country. Others were not fascinated as they felt they had to pay for the course or training and it was not worth their time. @Fola commented, "Charles Schwab is my life-saver." @Harryson added, "Please show us how to start online marketing." @JENYR mentioned, "I don’t have Pay Pal or credit card. So what do I do?" @stephi damarjin questioned, "Hi, is it possible also from other places out of the United States?" @ninia and jj added, "You forgot to add that you need to pay for the course in digital marketing before you start."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@thebizmomari

@AyuJegegBali questioned, "Can you please be more specific in teaching about the app and then what to do." @keykey chimed in, "Does this work in Ethiopia? What online businesses work in Ethiopia? Please advise." @Harshake Hardey15 added, "Charles Schwab still remains the best for me Biko." @Heather added, "Why is there a price tag on the training? How do I trust this?" @Variety Beauty quipped, "Watching ads then you get paid? Is this even real?"

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@thebizmomari

It's not just one job-related video that Arianna shared. Her profile is filled with such videos where one can earn through lucrative night jobs, remote jobs, apps, transcriptions, websites and so much more.

You can follow Arianna (@thebizmomari) for more videos on making money online.