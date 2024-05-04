Top 5 Countries That Are Hiring Americans Amid Tech Layoffs

Tech layoffs have impacted thousands of workers in the U.S. and these countries are scooping up talent.

American Talent is Quite in Demand at the Right Places

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Nick Fewings

Tech layoffs have impacted thousands of workers in the US with companies like Tesla, Google, Microsoft, and more leading the charge. However, as per CNBC, layoffs have been less drastic in global markets which is motivating laid-off or job-insecure tech workers to make a move. As per a migration report from Deel, the US has the second-highest number of tech workers working abroad. Several countries are also eager to hire American talent and are offering great perks to lure workers.

Here are the top 5 countries that are hiring US workers in 2024

1. United Kingdom

Houses of the Parliament and the Clock Tower which houses Big Ben | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

Americans usually find it relatively easier to secure jobs in the UK due to the shared language and minimal cultural barriers. On the other hand, the UK values diversity and often seeks international talent from several countries. Thus, the country across the pond is open to hiring skilled American professionals, and qualifications and work experience in American institutions are generally respected in the UK. The biggest cities in the country serve as multicultural hubs with plenty of activities for the weekend or day off. Since the service sector dominates the UK economy workers in banking, insurance, arts and communication and IT are in demand. As per David Morris, Skilled Worker Visa minimum salary in the U.K. is £38,700 (approximately $48,760).

2. Germany

Aerial view the golden Angel Victoria, Berlin, Germany | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

Germany offers American workers an enriching culture and unbeatable work-life balance. The country serves as a great place to build a career overseas, especially for engineers. People typically work less, about 27 hours per week, as per Go Overseas. Several global corporations have offices in Germany, providing English-speaking positions. Even natives have strong English proficiency, making the language barrier manageable. Larger cities like Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt remain popular among expats. However, regardless of the city, workers can expect to enjoy all the perks and get a taste of the innovative European country. Skilled workers in science, technology, engineering, maths (STEM) and health occupations are in great demand in southern and eastern Germany as per Expatica. The country also boasts an average monthly income of €4,021 (approximately $4,331).

3. Canada

A boater motors towards the Burrard street bridge as the sun sets on the city skyline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Giroux

After the UK, another country with a shared language and culture is Canada due. With a strong bilateral relationship, and the close proximity to the U.S., Canada makes a great prospect for American expats to live and work in. Furthermore, the economies of the two countries are deeply intertwined, facilitating cross-border employment opportunities, as per Insider Monkey. American qualifications and work experiences are also recognized and valued in Canada, making it easier for American job seekers. Canada is also a progressive country that provides great mandatory employee benefits. As per the Deel report, tech workers are in demand in Canada. Typically, software engineers can make up to $197,000 a year and product designers can make up to $191,000 making Canada an attractive option for tech talent.

4. Netherlands

A general view on Dutch National Tulip Day in front of the Royal Palace at Dam Square | Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Van Katwijk

The Netherlands has become one of the favorite destinations for American expats due to its quality of life, work-life balance, and strong economy. The country is on the cutting edge of research and academia, and expats in those fields find abundant opportunities across some of the largest cities in the country. Furthermore, technology and clean energy are other great areas of work in the Netherlands as the country has a strong focus on sustainable energy and environmental preservation. Being a tech-forward country, expats can easily find opportunities on online platforms. According to Expatica, highly skilled workers are in great demand. Netherlands is offering international employees, including engineers, technical workers, IT specialists, finance workers, and experienced sales, marketing workers can also get fast-track immigration and tax benefits.

5. Australia

Sunrise at the Sydney Opera House,, Sydney, Australia. | Getty Images | Photo by James D. Morgan

Another country where Americans can easily find jobs is Australia. Apart from the cultural and linguistic similarities, Australia has a strong demand for skilled workers. Furthermore, there are bilateral agreements between the U.S. and Australia that provide reciprocal employment opportunities. Australia also ranks highly as a country with excellent quality of life, standards of living, and overall happiness. Workers enjoy a great work-life balance and its wide-open outback, pristine beaches, and cosmopolitan cities offer prime leisure spots. The multicultural population also makes it e for easy for an expat to adjust to life. As per a blog form the Victoria University, the most in demand roles are in construction and nursing. Furthermore, workers with skills across data science and visualisation, machine learning, cloud technology and IT project management, are in demand as well.