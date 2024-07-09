5 chic side hustles that will help you cash in on your fashion flair

If you have a knack for fashion, starting a side hustle in this field is a great idea. It doesn't matter if you are an established fashion designer or stylist or somebody trying to get a break in this industry, starting a side hustle will always require proper evaluation. Before starting to sell clothes on Etsy or becoming a personal shopper, it's important to understand that many people are already in the game. So, here's a look at a few side hustle options that can be started without heavy investment.

A fashion illustrator brings fashion concepts to life. These illustrations can be done either by hand or with the help of vector graphic editing software. A fashion illustrator needs to showcase a wide range of creative skills, including drawing, painting, etc. So, if this sounds like something you can master, it's a good time to try it out. You can sign into the platform called Upwork, and upload a portfolio to attract clients. According to Yellowbrick, a fashion illustrator can earn somewhere between $30,000 and $80,000 per year.

Poshmark is a reselling platform that works more like a social media platform which makes it really easy to navigate. You can create a listing for an item that you think you want to sell. All you need to do is take a photo and then upload it with a description that accurately describes it. After you have created your listing, shoppers can simply make you an offer on the item. eBay, on the other hand, is a platform that many are accustomed to. The broad reach of these platforms can help you make your items available to a large number of people.

Becoming an influencer has proven to be lucrative for many and you can do it too, either through a blog or via platforms like YouTube or Instagram. Creating content can never go wrong as long as you're adding value with your content. You could also consider writing about fashion if your love for fashion is that strong. Copywriting can be a great side hustle or even a full time job if you choose to do it diligently.

If you have a knack for design then you can easily create designs using platforms like Spoonflower which allows artists to create and upload their own patterns and designs. These fabrics can then be used in everything. To become a fabric or a textile designer you need skills like, research skills, communication skills, design skills, and more. If you don't have a degree in this field, then starting could be a task. However, networking and attending events can help you create a portfolio.

A stylist typically works with a photographer, hair stylist as well as makeup artist, editor, and art director to create entire looks for fashion campaigns. There are different kinds of stylists, such as personal stylists, celebrity stylists, and commercial stylists. A stylist creates a look based on three things, the models, the location as well at the audience. You could also try and get bag one of those jobs in which you will be able to work for luxury labels.

"You do not become a stylist, not even with a degree in fashion styling or any other course either. It is a passion, something innate that you have always carried inside. A fashion course is something that can complete your passion, it can make it more concrete, it can refine certain techniques and deepen certain knowledge, but it all starts with you," Camila Rizzolo, who works as a freelance fashion stylist at Vogue Japan said during a photo shoot in Milan, via Glam Observer.