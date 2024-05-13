3 Crucial Things You Should Do Before Signing a Lease | 'I Had to Take My Landlord to Court'

The creator claims these tips can help people save rent and avoid rejections on deposit claims.

Leasing or renting a new property can be as tricky as it could get. Brokers and landlords often look for ways to get more money out of tenants and avoid paying for any claims. Thus, people need to stay informed before they put pen to paper on a deal. Creators like Milan Singh (@milansinghhh) on TikTok are helping out people to get the right information they need. In a video that has amassed over 2.2 million views, Milan shared 3 crucial things that people should do before signing a lease.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Tierra Mallorca

Here are Three Must Do Things Before Signing a Lease

In the video, Singh enacts a situation playing both the customer and the property owner. He advises that customers should take a final walkthrough before signing a lease. He explains that this needs to be done to document the condition of the property and determine if there are any damages or repair work needed. He advises to take pictures so that the landlord can’t accuse the customer of damaging the property later.

If the owner tries to prevent this from happening by any means, Singh suggests a workaround as well. Singh hints that if a customer has already put the deposit down the landlord can’t hand over the property to anyone else without letting them do a walkaround.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @milansinghhh

The next thing Singh recommends is prorating any freebies towards the lease duration to get more out of it. In the act, when Singh is given a one-month free rent option, he asks the landlord to prorate it towards his lease term as it could save him $100 to $200 in monthly payments.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @milansinghhh

The third thing Singh recommends people is to have all the proper documentation while vacating a property to avoid getting their deposit claim rejected. In the act, Singh hands over his forwarding address to the landlord in advance as it is a requirement for the deposit claim. This is important as most state laws require tenants to give their landlord a forwarding address within 4 to 5 days of vacating the property.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @milansinghhh

Comments on the video showed how important Singh’s advice was. The topics Singh touched upon are typical causes for concern. “I had to take my landlord to court for trying to keep my deposit for regular wear and tear. I won and bugged them for my money. they took 6 months,” user @angiebb228 wrote suggesting how difficult deposit claims could be.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @angiebb228

However, several people who worked in real estate suggested a better alternative to Singh’s first advice. “Just ask for an inventory condition form - the leasing office can’t do walk-through for EVERY single move lol we busy y’all,” wrote user @fairy.limbs.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @fairy.limbs

Importance of Doing Checks Before Signing a Lease

Since a lease is essentially a housing contract, tenants should ask questions and take every cautionary step. A blog from UC Davis suggests tenants carefully read through the details of the lease agreements and perform all necessary checks on the property. Thus, Singh’s advice can prove to be crucial for tenants in the long term.

#personalfinance #money #fintok #moneytok #learnontiktok #rent #tenantrights ♬ original sound - Milan Singh @milansinghhh 🏠 Don’t sign the lease on your apartment before knowing these 3 things Before renting an apartment, you NEED to know these three things. Firstly, even before signing your lease, always be sure to take a final walkthrough of the apartment and inspect the entire space for any pre-existing damages. Be sure to take pictures of the existing damages as proof for when you terminate your contract and need your security deposit back. Next, if you’re ever given a month’s rent free, or any other kind of discount, pro-rate the amount towards your lease term. This way, your monthly rent will be lowered and you’ll actually be saving a couple hundred dollars on your total rent for the year. And finally, when ending your lease, always bring up your forwarding address so your landlord can return your security deposit. These 3 things will save you a lot of time and money, especially if you move around a lot. Disclaimer: My content is for educational purposes only, this is not financial or any other advice. #finance

For more such information and useful tips, follow Milan Singh (@milansinghhh) on TikTok.