Celebrities are known for their extravagant lifestyles, but sometimes their purchases defy all reason and logic. From buying entire towns to splurging on space tickets and crystal bathtubs, these stars have taken opulence to a whole new level. Join us as we delve into the most absurd celebrity purchases of all time.

In 1989, actress Kim Basinger, along with a group of investors, purchased 1,751 acres of Braselton, Georgia, for a whopping $20 million. The ambitious plan was to transform this vast farmland into a tourist attraction and film studio. Unfortunately, financial troubles led to Basinger's bankruptcy in 1995, and the town was auctioned off, ending her dream of owning a town.

NBA legend Magic Johnson decided to try his hand at being a fast-food entrepreneur in 2004 and acquired 30 Burger King franchises for his big entrance into the world of business. While many athletes focus on promoting healthy lifestyles, Johnson embraced the world of Whoppers. He also dabbled in Starbucks franchises, owning 105 at one point before selling them, but has held on to the Burger King empire.

Katy Perry made headlines when she gifted her then-husband, Russell Brand, a $200,000 ticket for a ride on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spaceship for his 35th birthday in 2010. Since the relationship ended in a divorce later on, one can't help but wonder if Perry still dreams of launching Brand into space.

Not one to be left behind in the space race among Hollywood stars, actor Ashton Kutcher also secured a spot on a Virgin Galactic flight in 2012, becoming the 500th passenger in line for this out-of-the-world experience.

Speaking of splurging on loved ones, former couple Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey indulged their kids with a room filled with candy. This sugary paradise, created in 2016, was the stuff of every child's dreams, and it's not surprising that their little ones were thrilled.

In a fierce bidding war with Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolas Cage became the owner of a $276,000 Mongolian dinosaur skull in 2007. However, it was in vain since he had to part ways with his prized possession in 2015, when it was revealed that the skull had been stolen and illegally trafficked from Mongolia.

Paris Hilton has a soft spot for her furry friends, and in 2009, she spent a jaw-dropping $325,000 on a two-story, 300-square-foot dog villa complete with a balcony and a black crystal chandelier.

Celine Dion is known for her voice and treasures it, which is why during her three-year residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she made an unusual request. To protect her vocal cords in the desert climate, she had a $2 million humidifier, a misting device, installed above the stage.

Kelly Rowland gifted Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, a $5,200 Swarovski-crystal-studded baby bathtub as part of Beyoncé's baby shower. But this extravagant present was just one of the many lavish gifts showered upon the young celebrity offspring.

Speaking of bathtubs, Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, splurged $1.5 million on one made with crystals. The bathtub itself cost around $800,000, with additional expenses for gathering the crystals, construction, and floor reinforcement. Ecclestone defended her lavish purchase by saying that she spends a lot of time in the bath, and hence the expense is worth it.

