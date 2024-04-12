E-ZPass Account Holders Targeted by Phishing Scams; Here’s How to Safeguard Yourself

The E-ZPass toll system designed to collect tolls electronically from roads and tunnels in the United States has become a new means for scammers to fraud the public of Pennsylvania. The scammers send text messages and emails to get the potential victims' sensitive financial and personal information to steal away their money. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission issued a statement to warn the citizens of the new scam operating in the state. The official statement read “On Sunday afternoon, April 7, the Pennsylvania Turnpike was advised of a phishing scam that is targeting E-ZPass account holders requesting personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts.” It further read, “The texts purport to be from 'PA Turnpike Toll Services,' and center around urgent requests with the account that would result in a late fee if the overdue balance does not get settled.”

Here is an example of how NOT to do links in customer emails. I believe this is a legitimate email from NY's E-ZPass toll system at https://t.co/ZbCG4YQN9Z. The email is sent from "https://t.co/xpruVdyRIY" and contains links to "https://t.co/OkpYwgDDhh". pic.twitter.com/xiVOUz702A — Brice Williams (@bricex) May 17, 2018

The scammers send an email or text message to the gullible victims, with a message that they have a toll that needs to be paid. The message comes with a sense of urgency and warns the recipient that any delays in clearing the dues could lead to heavy penalties. The mail even comes with an attached invoice, with a call to action to download it. If the person downloads the invoice, then the scammers get to install phishing software on the computer of the victims. Once the phishing software is installed, the scammers get hold of all the critical information on the computers. And if the computer stores financial data, then the scammers can easily steal the money from the accounts of the victims. The scammers can even use the compromised accounts to make illegitimate transactions and purchase items.

If you receive any email or text message from an unknown source, claiming to be from E-ZPass, the first and foremost thing is to not open the mail. Rather you should visit the official E-ZPass website and check if the source is genuine. In case of any doubts, one can even connect with the E-ZPass support to validate the credibility of the email. The easiest way to connect with the E-ZPass executives is to call them on their customer care number. PA E-ZPass advised the consumers to make payments directly through their mobile application, rather than any links they receive in the emails. Also, consumers can check the balance of toll dues on the official E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app. To safeguard the general public and put a hold on the spread of the scam, the recipients are advised to report incidents of phishing scams to the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The official statement from Crispin Havener, communication specialist at Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said, “Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link. E-ZPass account holders can use approved safe methods to check their accounts such as the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from the Apple App Store, or Google Play store. Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. The site dedicated to sharing information on Internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.”

