Former Amazon Recruiter Shares 3 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Looking for a Job

A staggering 95% of respondents to a recent Monster study said they intend to look for a new job this year. Many of them anticipate difficulty. More than two-thirds (68%) think that the current status of the economy will make it difficult to find work. While it can be tough to find employment openings, some actions can make it even more difficult. Former Amazon recruiter Lindsay Mustain now heads Talent Paradigm, a career coaching firm. She discusses "validation-seeking behavior" which is another term for desperation. According to her explanation, it is the intense desire to be selected that has the potential to squelch chances. Here are three pointers on how not to project that impression.

Do not apply for the same job at the same company more than once, especially in a short period. Lindsay Mustain interprets the statement, "You've applied 20 times in the last two years and we've never hired you once" as a red flag. "Why hasn't this candidate been hired yet?" is her first thought. A recruiter most likely won't bother to check into your application further even if you're a perfect fit for the position. She warns, "This could get you blacklisted." Try to apply for no more than five roles that closely align with your interests and skill set within the organization.

Lindsay Mustain claims that putting the banner up makes recruiters think you are good with anything. It implies that you might not be selecting jobs too carefully. "It makes you appear less like a top-notch candidate," she claims. It also modifies the balance of power during discussions with recruiting supervisors. You are now attempting to convince them to consider you rather than them trying to sell you on a fantastic career opportunity because they want you. Continuum CEO and former Google recruiter Nolan Church concurs. According to him, employing the banner could provide the impression that you need work. "It's like asking for help on the street corner," Mustain explains.

Avoid sharing your unemployment status on social media, especially if you're feeling hurt or vulnerable about it. Lindsay Mustain warns against posting messages like this: "I just got laid off, I have two kids at home, and I need another job urgently. If you could introduce me to anyone with a possible opening, I'd be so grateful."

Mustain says that despite the sympathy these posts may arouse, they come across as pathetic and dependent. It mirrors "bleeding out" on the internet. This strategy conveys a sense of desperation, much as using the LinkedIn "Open to Work" banner. Mustain claims that because these posts lack strength, they can turn people away. Rather, consider presenting it as a fresh start or an opportunity for development if you want to indicate that you're searching for new prospects following a layoff.

Give concrete instances of your prior accomplishments and contributions, your learnings, and your readiness for upcoming challenges. To prospective employers, this strategy shows flexibility and a positive attitude. As Mustain points out, keep in mind that you're not just looking for any job – you're seeking a good job.

