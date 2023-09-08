Making it in Hollywood ultimately boils down to talent, and some families have left a mark in the industry throughout generations with their abundance of it. These dynasties have produced not just actors, but also directors, and writers, who have captivated audiences worldwide. In this article, we delve into the legacies of seven of the most recognizable families in showbiz.

The Barrymore legacy

The Barrymore family's influence was established by the legendary John Barrymore, whose illustrious career spanned from 1912 to 1941. Between the 1950s and 1970s, his son John Drew Barrymore carried the legacy forward, before Drew Barrymore made a mark early on with films such as "ET." Today she is known for her acting, direction, and as a producer, with a career that encompasses over 78 films. Drew Barrymore boasts an impressive net worth of $140 million.

The Wayans family

The Wayans are a formidable force in the world of entertainment, boasting of actors, writers, directors, and comedians in the clan. Damon Wayans, the family patriarch, is a versatile artist known for his contributions to both film and television and his sons Damon Wayans Jr. and Michael Wayans, have successfully carved their niches in the industry. The legacy of the Wayans name has continued with Keenan Ivory Wayans' relentless effort, which led to the creation of an entertainment empire that amassed over $1 billion in box office earnings and established a family net worth exceeding $300 million.

The Baldwin brothers

Alec Baldwin, celebrated for his memorable performances on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," is currently helming the Baldwin family's rise in Hollywood, with his brothers, Stephen, William, and Daniel Baldwin. The siblings have each established their own distinguished careers in showbiz, amassing an impressive body of work collectively. Alec, as the most accomplished member of the clan, boasts of a $60 million net worth.

The Roberts family

Put on the map largely thanks to Julia Roberts' dazzling stardom, the Roberts family stands as a notable Hollywood dynasty, featuring talented figures such as Eric and Emma Roberts as well. Eric, with an impressive filmography including recent projects like "The Elevator Game," is a distinguished American actor with a net worth of $2 million. Meanwhile, Julia's unforgettable portrayal of Vivian Ward in "Pretty Woman" has captivated audiences worldwide. Alongside these luminaries is Lisa Roberts Gillan, a prominent American movie actress, whose significant contributions to the entertainment industry have earned her a net worth of $8 million.

The Douglas clan

Kirk Douglas, an iconic figure in the world of cinema, laid the foundation for the Douglas family's legacy in Hollywood. Michael Douglas, inspired by his father's stardom, carved out a triumphant career in both acting and production. Despite the unfortunate loss of Eric Douglas, the family's heritage endures through the accomplishments of Joel and Peter Douglas as producers. Michael Douglas, whose estimated net worth stands at approximately $300 million, recently demonstrated his philanthropic spirit by donating a generous $50 million from his $61 million estate to the Douglas Foundation.

The Eastwoods

Known for westerns, war flicks, and intense drama films, Clint Eastwood is still going strong even after seven decades in the industry, during which he has excelled both as an actor and a director. His family has also followed in his footsteps and joined the world of cinema, with his son Scott and daughter Francesca making their mark as actors. As of 2023, Clint Eastwood's net worth is an impressive $375 million.

The Skarsgard family

Stellan Skarsgård's illustrious journey as an actor paved the path for his gifted sons Alexander, Bill, Gustaf, and Valter Skarsgård. These siblings have infused Hollywood with their Scandinavian allure, and their father Stellan Skarsgård boasts a substantial net worth estimated at $50 million.

