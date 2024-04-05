From Pizza To Collectibles, Brands Are Cashing In On Rare Solar Eclipse
While Americans will only be able to watch the solar eclipse for a few minutes, brands and food chains are offering deals that will last for days. Monday's rare total eclipse has become a major marketing event across the country and the trend is spread across doughnuts, pizzas, smoothies, chips, and more. Here are some of the specially themed deals and treats that people can enjoy during the eclipse fever.
Here are Some Eclipse Inspired Deals from Food Chains
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is promoting a “Total Eclipse of the Hut” deal on Eclipse Day, offering any large-sized pizza for $12. The offer is applicable for create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizza orders regardless of carryout, dine-in, and delivery.
On April 8, Pizza Hut is marking the eclipse with its “Total Eclipse of the Hut” deal. Customers can get any large pizza for just $12.— Mick Ross (@mickster) April 4, 2024
4/5@pizzahut pic.twitter.com/H6CV8ep9BI
Burger King
Royal Perks of Burger King can get a buy-one-get-one flame-grilled Whopper offer on the occasion of the solar eclipse. Perks members can text "ECLIPSE" to 25125 and claim the deal, which can be redeemed during or after the eclipse at the chain’s official app or website.
Burger King is giving away free Whoppers for the solar eclipse https://t.co/POO5QSiPb0 pic.twitter.com/OssN7In2xm— Channel 3 News (@wcax) March 29, 2024
Applebee's
Capitalizing on the rare event, Applebee's has introduced a special drink called the “Perfect Patrón Eclipse Margarita” The drink is concocted with Patrón Silver, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin Blue Raspberry and Passionfruit and lemon and lime juice will be available at locations through on the country till April 14.
Applebee's is making the "Perfect Eclipse" Margarita for the big event - it's definitely not a run-of-the-mill 'rita @clevelanddotcom @_alexdarus @Applebees https://t.co/GFS3DqdXgg— mbona30 (@mbona30) April 3, 2024
Blue Moon
Blue Moon is honoring the celestial event with a glowing collectible. The new “Blue Moon Eclipse Sips kit” is already available on the beer company's website. The kit includes four glow-in-the-dark pint glasses, black-light coasters, a flashlight, and "Moon Dust". The kit also comes in a glow-in-the-dark box.
Blue Moon Brewing Company will award one lucky fan enough free beer to last until the next solar eclipse, in 2044. https://t.co/eTJumLeAJ5— LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) April 4, 2024
Krispy Kreme
Much like the 2017 solar eclipse, this year, Krispy Kreme has brought another special item called the “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut”, which features a whole Oreo cookie in the center. Introduced on Friday, the item will be available through April 8. It can be bought individually and as part of a specialty dozen with six glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme introduces Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts: How to order while supplies last https://t.co/ltno0n1s2X— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 3, 2024
Smoothie King
Smoothie King has introduced the “The Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie” which will be available through April 8. The smoothie is a blend of fruits and spirulina, which is a superfood algae. Customers can check the Smoothie King website to see if their local store is offering exclusive eclipse glasses with the smoothie purchase.
New blend. New shades.😎 Grab the Eclipse Berry Blitz & receive free eclipse viewing glasses.* https://t.co/KIngfhS4k0— Smoothie King (@SmoothieKing) April 4, 2024
*Receive free eclipse glasses with the purchase of a 20oz or larger Eclipse Berry Blitz. Available at participating locations while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/cG37ivuLbx
Sonic
The drive-in diner has also introduced a limited-edition beverage, called the “Blackout Slush Float.” The cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored slush comes with a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses, till stock’s last.
Feeling dangerous 😎😂— Kristy (@iam_kristy40) April 3, 2024
Apparently, there's an eclipse slush at Sonic 🤣🧋 pic.twitter.com/mS2GUeCIIq
SunChips
Frito-Lay’s sun-inspired snack brand is set to introduce a new product, the pineapple habanero, and black bean spicy gouda-flavored chips. However, it will be only available in an eclipse-inspired flash sale that will only last for 4 minutes and 27 seconds. The sale will start at 1:33 p.m. on April 8 at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.
Out: Blocking the sun for 4 minutes and 27 seconds— SunChips (@SunChips) March 29, 2024
In: Releasing Solar Eclipse SunChips to put the focus back on the sun 👇https://t.co/3MhdwfaMpT #TeamSun #SolarEclipse
MoonPie
The maker of MoonPie, Chattanooga Bakery, Inc. has launched a limited-edition drop of “Solar Eclipse Survival Kits” which will be available at Dollar Tree stores and participating Wal-Mart and Kroger stores along the path of the total eclipse. The Solar Eclipse-inspired mini-sized MoonPies come in black-colored 6-count boxes.
MoonPie drops limited-edition 'solar eclipse survival kits' for April 8 astronomical event with an 'Outta This World' solar eclipse campaign - Charleston Daily - https://t.co/jnedrPCsqY#Moonpie #Eclipse #CharlestonDaily pic.twitter.com/irI90NUW7c— Charleston Daily (@ChuckTownDaily) April 1, 2024
