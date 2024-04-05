From Pizza To Collectibles, Brands Are Cashing In On Rare Solar Eclipse

While Americans will only be able to watch the solar eclipse for a few minutes, brands and food chains are offering deals that will last for days. Monday's rare total eclipse has become a major marketing event across the country and the trend is spread across doughnuts, pizzas, smoothies, chips, and more. Here are some of the specially themed deals and treats that people can enjoy during the eclipse fever.

Here are Some Eclipse Inspired Deals from Food Chains

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is promoting a “Total Eclipse of the Hut” deal on Eclipse Day, offering any large-sized pizza for $12. The offer is applicable for create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizza orders regardless of carryout, dine-in, and delivery.

On April 8, Pizza Hut is marking the eclipse with its “Total Eclipse of the Hut” deal. Customers can get any large pizza for just $12.



Burger King

Royal Perks of Burger King can get a buy-one-get-one flame-grilled Whopper offer on the occasion of the solar eclipse. Perks members can text "ECLIPSE" to 25125 and claim the deal, which can be redeemed during or after the eclipse at the chain’s official app or website.

Applebee's

Capitalizing on the rare event, Applebee's has introduced a special drink called the “Perfect Patrón Eclipse Margarita” The drink is concocted with Patrón Silver, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin Blue Raspberry and Passionfruit and lemon and lime juice will be available at locations through on the country till April 14.

Blue Moon

Blue Moon is honoring the celestial event with a glowing collectible. The new “Blue Moon Eclipse Sips kit” is already available on the beer company's website. The kit includes four glow-in-the-dark pint glasses, black-light coasters, a flashlight, and "Moon Dust". The kit also comes in a glow-in-the-dark box.

Krispy Kreme

Much like the 2017 solar eclipse, this year, Krispy Kreme has brought another special item called the “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut”, which features a whole Oreo cookie in the center. Introduced on Friday, the item will be available through April 8. It can be bought individually and as part of a specialty dozen with six glazed doughnuts.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King has introduced the “The Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie” which will be available through April 8. The smoothie is a blend of fruits and spirulina, which is a superfood algae. Customers can check the Smoothie King website to see if their local store is offering exclusive eclipse glasses with the smoothie purchase.

Sonic

The drive-in diner has also introduced a limited-edition beverage, called the “Blackout Slush Float.” The cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored slush comes with a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses, till stock’s last.

SunChips

Frito-Lay’s sun-inspired snack brand is set to introduce a new product, the pineapple habanero, and black bean spicy gouda-flavored chips. However, it will be only available in an eclipse-inspired flash sale that will only last for 4 minutes and 27 seconds. The sale will start at 1:33 p.m. on April 8 at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

MoonPie

The maker of MoonPie, Chattanooga Bakery, Inc. has launched a limited-edition drop of “Solar Eclipse Survival Kits” which will be available at Dollar Tree stores and participating Wal-Mart and Kroger stores along the path of the total eclipse. The Solar Eclipse-inspired mini-sized MoonPies come in black-colored 6-count boxes.

