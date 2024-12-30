'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells audience to 'stop clapping' as contestant swears on live TV

The iconic host famous for his viral reactions was at a serious loss of words.

Steve Harvey is one of the most popular TV personalities across the globe known for creating meme-worthy moments and making audiences laugh even before he took over as the host of "Family Feud." One such viral moment was witnessed when he responded to a bleeped-out NSFW answer by a contestant. The answer was so absurd that the host snapped at the applauding audience.

In a clip recently posted on TikTok, Harvey was guiding two contestants going head-to-head at the buzzer for a chance to play the game. After Harvey revealed the prompt "When I was a kid, we didn't have what?" the constant named Mike pressed the buzzer to answer.

However, in haste, Mike forgot to filter his words for TV and blurted out an NSFW answer. His response, "S***," was censored in a long bleep, and a poop emoji was put over his mouth to prevent any smart guesses.

Screenshot showing the contestant Mike making a guess (Image source: TikTok/@familyfeud)

While the audience burst into laughter, Harvey was left stunned. The host gave a wide-eyed stare to the contestant with his jaw nearly on the floor. He was left contemplating what to do next as the contestant tried to justify himself. "It was the first thing that came to my head," Mike explained.

"It was the first thing that came to your head? Steve replied before snapping at the audience. "Stop clapping," the host said to the elated crowd.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey telling people to stop clapping (Image source: TikTok/@familyfeud)

"I figured they'd bleep it out if they didn't like it," Mike said trying to reason with the host. However, it wasn't enough for Harvey who was at a serious loss for words. "What do I turn around and say? I mean, Mike, I've got a career here I'm working on," Harvey said. The host then tried to recollect his thoughts as the audience shouted some suggestions to mitigate the situation. Finally, Harvey took a cue and pointed to the board shouting "It" instead of the censored answer.

Things got worse for the host as the response managed to win. As Harvey pointed to the board, one of the tiles flipped revealing "any money" as a close enough response for the contestant.

Applause ensued again as the contestant got away with the profane answer. Harvey started his career as a comedian and took over the role of the host of Family Feud after John O'Hurley stepped down in 2010. He has been captivating audiences ever since with his iconic reactions going viral often.

One moment that sticks out among many is when the host read out the prompt "Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what??" When the contestant answered with, "I'm gonna get myself in trouble with my wife, but the kitchen," Harvey was quick to tell him off. "That's about the stupidest thing you could've said," he responded.

In another moment, the prompt "Name something [they] think Steve Harvey spends a lot of money on," led to a hilarious exchange. Responding to the prompt one contestant answered, "Wife, Steve."

Harvey couldn't agree more as he yelled, "Yes!," and slammed his notecards on the floor. "That should be the number one answer!" he added.