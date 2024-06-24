Is Your Money Slipping Away? These 8 Tips Might Help You Save

In a fun and relatable TikTok video, Erika Kullberg shares 8 things she stopped buying to save money

Feeling like your money is constantly slipping through your fingers? You're not alone. In today's consumer-driven world, it's easy to fall into spending traps without even realizing it. But fear not, there's a way to reclaim control of your finances. In a fun and relatable TikTok video, Erika Kullberg (@erikakullberg) shares eight things she stopped buying to save money, offering practical tips that anyone can implement.

Image Source: @erikakullberg | TikTok

Erika dives straight into her cost-cutting strategies, each one accompanied by alternatives for saving money. Here are some key takeaways from her video.

Ditch the unused gym membership: Feeling guilty about that dusty gym membership card? Erika suggests exploring the abundance of free workout resources online. Apps like Nike Training Club offer various exercise programs, eliminating the need for expensive gym fees.

Beware the bulk trap: While buying in bulk seems like a way to save, it can backfire. Consider your household size and food consumption habits. Erika and her husband found that buying massive quantities often resulted in food spoilage, negating potential savings.

Free books for the win: Libraries offer a treasure trove of books and audiobooks, and many have user-friendly apps like Libby, making borrowing and returning materials a breeze. So ditch the expensive book-buying sprees and head to your local library!

Curb the online shopping habit: Let's face it, online shopping can be a dangerous game. Erika confesses falling prey to impulse purchases and overspending while browsing online stores. Her solution? Simply stopping. This might feel drastic, but it can be a powerful way to control spending.

Ditch aspirational clothing: Erika encourages viewers to ditch the idea of "aspirational clothing" – those items you buy with the hope of fitting into them someday. This shift towards practical buying ensures your clothes are worn and enjoyed.

Travel hacking for luxury flights: Erika mentions travel hacking, a strategy that involves using credit card points to score free or heavily discounted flights, even luxury ones.

The 7-day rule for impulse control: Erika introduces a simple rule for those who struggle with impulsive purchases. If you see something you want, wait 7 days. If you still crave it after a week, then consider buying it. This waiting period helps curb impulsive buys and allows you to make more intentional purchasing decisions.

Focus on utility, not brand names: When it comes to everyday items, Erika prioritizes utility over brand names. For example, she wouldn't splurge on a designer purse that offers the same functionality as a more affordable bag. However, she's willing to invest in a high-quality vacuum cleaner like a Dyson because it offers superior performance compared to a budget option.

Many viewers loved these tips shared by Erika. @Bearded guy says, "7 day rule is great! But, what if it's on sale and the sale ends within 3-4 days? I say buy it and keep the receipts just in case."

Image Source: @erikakullberg | TikTok

@Kat shared her experience on how she saves with TV subscriptions and cables.

Image Source: @erikakullberg | TikTok

We are reminded by Erika Kullberg's TikTok video that cutting costs doesn't have to mean making significant lifestyle adjustments. You can change the way you spend your money and give yourself the confidence to manage your finances by adopting these easy-to-implement but powerful tactics. Erika's advice offers a realistic and novel way to cut costs without sacrificing enjoyment or quality, from looking at free exercise opportunities to practicing conscious buying.

Follow Erika Kullberg (@erikakullberg) on TikTok for more sound financial advice.