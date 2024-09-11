ECONOMY & WORK
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family

The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @lindseyswagmom
Parents make great sacrifices to make sure their children have everything they need. It is next to impossible to pay them back, but making the smallest of efforts goes a long way. This is what Lindsey Moore did in a now-viral TikTok video. Moore, who was 7 years old when she saw her father sell his prized possession to pay bills, made a promise to herself that she would pay him back. Thirty years later, when she fulfilled her promise. 

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Kelli McClintock
In the video, which now has over 11 million views, Moore writes that she had been waiting for 30 years for an opportunity and she finally got her dad in the game this time. The clip shows her father looking at her Christmas card from her. The old man appears to be shocked to see the long passage in the card and then hands it over to a family member to read it for him.

In the card, Moore had written about how she saw her dad sell his prized possession and the impact it had on her life. "Money was tight, so you were selling your most prized possession – at least I viewed it as that," Moore wrote.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @lindseyswagmom
"I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I would do whatever was necessary to ensure my future family never needed anything. It was a lesson that has stuck with me since that moment," she added. She recounted that when she, a seven-year-old, saw him getting back in the car with extra cash, she was determined to repay him one day. 

"I knew I would work hard to repay you. I will never be able to fully repay that debt. Seven-year-old I would be so elated to see that I finally fulfilled that promise I made to myself," Moore wrote as she went on to thank her father, for everything. 

As the letter ends, Moore's father picks up a small gift bag saying, "I already know what it is." Tearing up he opens the gift wrap and takes out a yellow envelope. Inside the envelope was a football card, the prized possession Moore's father sold 30 years ago. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @lindseyswagm
Speaking to PEOPLE, Moore who hails from Nashville said that the card was of Dan Marino from his rookie season in 1984. The report mentioned that such a card in mint condition could fetch up to $30,000 on eBay. The father goes over to Moore to hug her.

Viewers in the comments were moved by the moment as many shared similar stories of them as well. "My husband sold his Derek Jeter RC 5 years ago when we needed a new car, I’m saving everything I can to do this exact thing for him," wrote @sophiet1904

Screenshot fromt the comments | TikTok | @just.an0ther.jessica
 Many viewers believed that it wasn't the value of the gift but the sentiment that mattered. "I think the sentiment in the card is worth more than what the card is to him-he knew exactly what it was but quickly looked to hug his little girl," commented user @jenna.leeann

@lindseyswagmom

Im not crying, you’re crying

♬ original sound - Lindsey Moore

 

For more family content and stories, follow Lindsey Moore (@lindseyswagmom) on TikTok.

