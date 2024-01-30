Was 6-Time Grammy Winner Whitney Houston Broke At The Time of Her Death?

Name Whitney Houston Net Worth -$20 Million Source of Income Music Date of Birth Aug 9, 1963 Date of Death Feb 11, 2012 Gender Female Profession Record Producer, Singer, Model, Songwriter, Film Producer, Actor, Musician, Artist Nationality United States of America

Whitney Houston, the iconic singer, model, and actress, left behind a negative net worth of $20 million. The singer is known for chart-toppers like "I Will Always Love You" and "Greatest Love of All." With over 200 million albums sold, she was one of the best-selling artists of all time. She won numerous accolades, including six Grammy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards, and 22 American Music Awards.

Singer Whitney Houston performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The singer's income primarily came from her work in the music industry. At the peak of her career, Houston made up to $30 million a year from touring alone. In 2001, she signed a massive $100 million recording contract with Sony/Arista. However, due to poor album sales, she only received $40 million, leaving her owing the record label almost $20 million.

Besides music, Houston ventured into acting, with roles in movies like "The Bodyguard" and "Waiting to Exhale." She also contributed to soundtracks for these films.

In 2007, when Houston divorced Bobby Brown, her financial situation was strained. She had approximately $10 million in assets, including a New Jersey home valued at $6.5 million and a townhouse in Atlanta worth $1.2 million. However, she had over $4 million in debts and obligations, making her net worth $6 million.

Houston was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. She began her singing career at a very young age, and her talent quickly garnered attention. Houston was married to Bobby Brown from 1992 to 2007. The couple had one child together, a daughter named Bobbi Kristina Brown. After her divorce from Bobby Brown, Houston faced personal and professional challenges, and her health deteriorated leading up to her tragic death in 2012. The official cause of her death was accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors to her death.

Whitney Houston performs on stage in 1996 | GettyImages | Photo by Phil Dent

What were Whitney Houston's most famous songs?

Some of her most famous songs include "I Will Always Love You," "Greatest Love of All," "How Will I Know," and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

How did Whitney Houston die?

Whitney Houston was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, on February 11, 2012. Reportedly, she had accidentally drowned and had a mixture of cocaine and other drugs in her system.

What happened to her estate after her passing?

In the months following her death, Whitney Houston's estate earned an estimated $40 million, mainly from a surge in album and single sales. Her estate also benefited from the release of the movie "Sparkle." This income was used to settle her debts and provide for her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

