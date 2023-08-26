Name Tom Arnold Net Worth $40 Million Salary $4.5 Million + Gender Male DOB March 6, 1959 Age 64 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Comedian, Presenter, Television producer, Voice Actor

What is Tom Arnold's Net Worth?

American actor and comedian Tom Arnold holds a net worth of $40 million, as per CAKnowledge. After rising as a standup comedian, he achieved recognition as Arnie Thomas in the popular ABC sitcom "Roseanne."

Tom Arnold started off in the 70s

Tom Arnold's highest grossing films

Nine Months (Movie, 1995)

Big Bully (Movie, 1996)

Exit Wounds (Movie, 2001)

Soul Plane (Movie, 2004)

Hit and Run (Movie, 2012)

Real estate holdings and car collection

In 1998, Tom Arnold purchased a residence in the Mulholland Estates community, perched above Beverly Hills, from Paula Abdul. He later sold this property in 2006 for $7.4 million before purchasing a $1.95 million home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles home from another "American Idol" judge, Randy Jackson.

Passionate about cars since the 80s, Tom Arnold possesses an extensive collection of vehicles, including a Cadillac Escalade, Audi, Lexus, and more.

Comedian Tom Arnold

Net Worth growth through the years

Net Worth in 2023 $40.0 Million Net Worth in 2022 $35.5 Million Net Worth in 2021 $31.0 Million Net Worth in 2020 $26.5 Million Net Worth in 2019 $22.5 Million Net Worth in 2018 $19.5 Million

Social Media

Instagram 45000 Facebook 45000 TTwitter 271,100

Personal Life

In 1983, Tom Arnold crossed paths with Roseanne Barr during his prop comedy performances. The beginning of their relationship was marred by Arnold's struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism. However, after overcoming these challenges, they exchanged vows in 1990 and bought a house in Eldon, Iowa By 1993 where they launched an eatery named Roseanne and Tom's Big Food Diner. Unfortunately, the couple's marriage ended in 1994 due to irreconcilable differences, leading to the closure of their restaurant the following year.

Career Highlights

Tom Arnold launched his career back in 1970 as a stand-up comedian and became a part of "Tom Arnold and the Goldfish Review" in 1980. Subsequently, Arnold received a script from Roseanne Barr for the upcoming TV sitcom "Roseanne," propelling him into the limelight with a successful 20-episode run. He subsequently landed roles in "The Larry Sanders Show," "The Jackie Thomas Show," "Tom," "General Hospital," "The Tom Show," and more.

In 1991, he made his cinematic debut in "Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare," followed by "Backfield in Motion" the same year. Arnold further starred in a string of successful films, including "Undercover Blues," "True Lies," "Nine Months," "McHale’s Navy," "Mr. 3000," "The Great Buck Howard," and others.

FAQ'S

How tall is Tom Arnold?

The height of Tom Arnold is 1.85 Metre.

What is the name of Tom Arnold’s Wife?

Tom Arnold is currently divorced.

How did Tom Arnold make his money?

He made earned fame and money primarily as a comedian and actor.

