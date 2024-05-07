Ticketmaster Canceled Woman's Nicki Minaj Concert Tickets, But It Turned Into a Blessing

In the video, she also talks about how there was no intimation from the company's side. "No email, no message, I tried to scan and it isn't valid."

Recently, a Nicki Minaj fan was taken aback after Ticketmaster, the American ticket sales and distribution company, canceled her $400 tickets to see the rapper live in New York. In the TikTok video, Nory Bunni (@norfolkmaraj)​ began by saying "Ticketmaster, count your days." She then talks about how she stood in line for hours before finding out that her ticket was deemed invalid, as the Ticketmaster purposefully canceled the ticket and gave a refund to her.

Bunni had two tickets and both were canceled by the company. "I don’t care if you refunded me freakin $1,200," she added. "I already bought that freaking ticket. I’m pretty sure there’s no more left if I go up there right now, it’s probably like $1,200. And I’m not paying another grand. That’s stupid."

Image Source: TikTok | norfolkmaraj

In the video, she also talks about how there was no intimation from the company's side. "No email, no message, I tried to scan and it isn't valid."

"And you know what makes it even worse, I head to the box office, thinking I am already here, I am gonna just buy another ticket," she said. There, she found out that the seat that was available in the box office was the exact ticket that she had before Ticketmaster canceled, it, and that was not it. Bunni later bought the same ticket that she had gotten for $400 on Ticketmaster for just $230 at the box office.

In another video, she revealed that Ticketmaster got in touch with her, and told her that her tickets were mistakenly flagged as a scam.

Shaniaa | TikTok

There are several situations in which Ticketmaster can cancel a ticket. For example, they can cancel a ticket if the venue is closed unexpectedly, or the Ticketmaster oversold the show, or if the event is no longer happening. However, many fans have time and again reported that Ticketmaster canceled their ticket for no reason.

As for Nory Bunni's video, many took to the comment section to talk about their own experiences, one user wrote, "Was it a resold ticket you bought? Probably the seller was on BS," while another wrote, "Always go to the box office in person to get ur tickets way cheaper."

Another user expressed their sympathy and wrote, "That must of been so beyond stressful omg 😩 I would have started crying lmao like!!," to which the creator replied, "Trust me I was very close to it."

Alex | TikTok

Moreover, another user in the comment section talked about the time when they were sold the wrong tickets by Ticketmaster. "Ticketmaster sold me the wrong tickets selected early admit gave me 1/3 correct 2 wrong I didn’t notice until I checked out bc it’s the same title," read the comment.

Many decided to focus on the bright side, writing, "As much of a hassle it was, it sounded like a blessing getting your ticket for cheaper and I hope they gave you your refund," to which the creator replied, "AMEN! And they did."

For more such videos, follow, @norfolkmaraj on TikTok.