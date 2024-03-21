Restaurant Employee Fired Over Unpaid $699 Bill, His Reaction Surprises The Internet

A local restaurant's employee was fired after failing to settle a $699 bill, which resulted in free meals for the customers. After @quezeats posted this on TikTok, it quickly gained a lot of attention. Many were taken aback by his apparent lack of anxiety about losing his job in the wake of such a significant mistake.

Image Source: @quezeats | TikTok

Also Read: Social Media User Gets Fired for Delays Caused by His Life-Saving Act; Netizens Show Solidarity

He stated, "I just got fired," on the video. "This is everything I have," he said, pointing to his vehicle bag. He talked about the Chick-fil-A he had the previous day. He clarified that the customers were not required to pay for their dinner since he had forgotten to close a $699 bill. They had expensive food like a $400 steak and drinks. When he got to work the next day, his manager told him they needed to talk, and it was clear he was going to be let go.

"I thought to myself, 'You're right, you're right,'" he recounted. "And he's emphasizing, 'This isn't a small mistake, this isn't small at all. It's a $700 mistake.' I had to admit he wasn't wrong. I also realized I missed out on a $150 check somehow. Before this, I was stressed, so I just thought, 'It is what it is. I'll leave it to fate.' Then he said, 'I've been hearing from others that you seem pretty chill about this.'"

His manager seemed surprised by his calm reaction to forgetting to close a nearly $700 bill. "You don't seem too worried, but this is serious," he pointed out. I agreed, saying, "Yeah, it's a big deal, definitely." But then I spoke directly to my followers, saying, "Honestly, I don't care."

Eventually, he accepted, "Well, I do care, because now I have to find another job. I already have something else lined up. But honestly, I wasn't too keen on staying there anyway. The hours were crazy long, let's not even get into that. I thought, 'Wow, this is the first time I've been fired.'"

Also Read: New Bill Targets Landlords Using Algorithms to Jack Up Rent Prices

"I've already grabbed my Starbucks, maybe I'll hit the gym, take a walk," he said, appearing to immediately accept it. I'm going to take a small mini-vacation and enjoy my Sunday afternoon. It's only appropriate.

Also Read: Rise of Virtual Influencers to Impact Human Influence on Digital Mediums

Users of TikTok applauded @quezeats for his easygoing attitude as well as his admission of error and comprehension of his employer's reasoning for feeling that he didn't seem overly angry over not cashing the $700 check.

Image Source: @quezeats | TikTok

Several others appreciated his attitude in the video and his seeming ease about getting fired, deciding to make the most of his Sunday. One funny viewer even said that at first, she felt sorry for him, but then she realized how big the outstanding bill was.

Image Source: @quezeats | TikTok

Opinions were divided on who was at fault in the situation. Some blamed the management team for not ensuring all checks were closed, while others couldn't believe @quezeats didn't take care of it himself.

More from MARKETREALIST

As Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Here’s How You Can Maximize Your Savings

Woman Decides to Not Tip Her Hairstylist Even After Receiving Stellar Services; How People Reacted