NYC Woman Won't Tip for Counter Service, Here's What The Internet Thinks

A New York City woman made it very clear why she won't tip. Regardless of what she buys, if she goes to a counter to place an order, she won't tip, she said. TV writer Robby Hoffman posted this viewpoint on the Subway Takes TikTok account (@subwaytakes). Host Kareem Rahma conducts one-minute interviews with passengers aboard New York Subway cars on the account.

Image Source: @subwaytakes | TikTok

Also Read: Social Media User Gets Fired for Delays Caused by His Life-Saving Act; Netizens Show Solidarity

Rahma opens this particular interview by asking, "What's your take?" as he always does. In response, Hoffman says that if she needs to go up to order, she won't tip. She notes that a lot of restaurants these days expect their customers to wait on themselves, and when she has to help, it makes her feel like she works there.

She does, however, strongly agree with the argument made by many opponents of tipping that employees should be paid a decent salary to support themselves. She underlines that companies must compensate their staff fairly. She believes that the customers are bearing an increasing amount of the financial load. When she got coffee for her train ride that morning, she also had an encounter with someone for whom she decided not to leave a tip.

"This person was really impolite. I'm not even going to mention the location's name." She says, "I don't want to give them anything."

Also Read: New Bill Targets Landlords Using Algorithms to Jack Up Rent Prices

In a recent New York Times article discussing tipping in situations like self-service kiosks, an expert shared his thoughts on why people often feel obligated to tip. Michael Lynn, a professor at Cornell University who has studied tipping, suggested that people often leave tips seeking social approval, either from the service provider or fellow customers, the article explained. "This can lead to feeling awkward about selecting 'other amount' or 'no tip' on a payment screen, especially if they believe the employee or others in line are watching. In such cases, people might feel pressured to tip or guilty if they choose not to."

Also Read: Rise of Virtual Influencers to Impact Human Influence on Digital Mediums

Many readers chimed in with their own experiences and opinions, particularly on TikTok videos addressing the topic. "I completely agree with her," one commenter stated. "I was asked to tip at a pottery painting place. I did all the painting. Why should I tip?" shared another.

Image Source: @subwaytakes | TikTok

"Exactly," echoed someone else. "Why should I tip a regular employee for just doing their job? Unless there's an extra service involved, like delivery or dining at a restaurant or bar, I don't see the need to tip." "I had a tip screen pop up at Cinnabon recently," another person mentioned. "All they did was put a cinnamon roll in a box. Why ask for a tip for that?"

Image Source: @subwaytakes | TikTok

The idea of businesses paying their employees struck a chord with many readers. As one commenter put it, "Employees should hold their employers accountable, not the customers."

The Emily Post Institute's co-president, Lizzie Post, states that tips are still optional, with sit-down eating being an important exception. In these situations, tips can make a big difference in a server's pay. According to Post, you should still tip at least 15% even if you have poor service in a sit-down restaurant. To resolve any worries you may have, she advises you to speak with the management about your experience.

Professor Lynn suggests that paying with cash instead of a debit or credit card can help you avoid suggested tips if they irritate you. Moreover, you are free to decline a tip entirely if you are asked to leave one in an informal situation and you don't think it is appropriate.

Follow Robby Hoffman here for more such videos!

More from MARKETREALIST

As Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Here’s How You Can Maximize Your Savings

Woman Decides to Not Tip Her Hairstylist Even After Receiving Stellar Services; How People Reacted