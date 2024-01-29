This Man Red Flags a Social Media User Who Claims That Stay-At-Home Moms Don’t Have ‘Real Jobs’

A TikTok user @dustinpoynter waves a literal red flag at folks with whom he doesn't agree from time to time. The red flag has now become a part of his branding. In one of his recent videos, he took snippets from another person's video who argues that being a stay-at-home isn't a real job. The video has amassed over 730,000 views on the popular video-sharing platform. Dustin talks about what the man said and then gives his own opinion. Many people who took to the comment section supported what Dustin had to say.

TikTok | (@dustinpoynter)

"Being a stay-at-home mom is not a job whatsoever, it's a privilege," the man said in the video, to which Dustin reacts with a red flag. He then continues to run with a red flag and says, "Do you know how many single mothers out there have jobs and have to come home and then do your 'job'?" "You just described someone with two jobs," Dustin says before the video cuts back to the man who doesn't think parenting is a job. "I was laid off from work for 4 months and I had to stay home and it's the easiest thing I've ever done in my life," says the man in the video.

Dustin seems to think that the other person was misrepresenting his experience at home. "The fact that I checked your socials and you have zero mention of having children. You don't have children, so, not comparable," he adds. The video again shows the first man who doesn't think the staying-at-home parent does anything. "I can do all the daily responsibilities that come with taking care of a house in no time and other than that, all you have to do is watch your kid," he said.

TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Dustin then comes back on the camera and says, "I am more frustrated than a mosquito sucking on a statue just because you can, that doesn't mean it's not difficult." The video then shows the mom-job denier who adds, "I'm not mocking stay-at-home mothers. I have respect for them and I honestly think the world needs more of them because it's good for the kid."

Then Dustin comes back on to snap back at him, "Oh so you respect them but you diminish their stress and effort without ever experiencing it yourself? What?" The video again cuts back to the first guy who says, "Every single parent with a pulse will tell you that you just described parenting. Look I don't have kids either but I grew up with three...siblings, a stay-at-home mom, and a stay-at-home stepmom."

Baby in a cot (representational image) | Target

The flag waver continues, "Listening to constant screaming and meltdowns and most importantly, trying not to cause irrevocable physical and psychological harm to an innocent human being who didn't ask to be here. So let's not play contrarian to things that we have zero experience in."

People flocked to the comment section to criticize the first guy who didn't think that moms were doing a job. "He doesn't even have kids, nor is he married, so it's just him cleaning his messes," one wrote. Another person (a stay-at-home dad) replied with how tiring it is to be a parent who maintains the household and looks after the kids. According to them, manual labor is easier: "I'm a SAHD. I love it but it is exhausting. I used to do manual labor, SAHD is harder."

