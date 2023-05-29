We aren't ready to say goodbye to the Roys, especially after the classic "Succession" twist last night. Let's take a moment to take that all in and not discuss anything about the story and how it ended for the Roy siblings on the popular show's Season 4. However, let's talk about something that the Roys love the most, besides drama of course.

How much did these stars make in real life? According to Hollywood Reporter, the key cast of the HBO series was making around $100,000 per episode back in 2020. However with the success of the show during the pandemic, the cast reportedly renegotiated their fees heading into the third season. In 2021, the main cast of the show was receiving between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode.

It was also reported that Brian Cox was the only cast member who was getting between $400,000 to $500,000 for each installment that's at par with "Game Of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's final season salaries.

Are their paychecks bigger than their Roy counterparts? Certainly not, but at least these paychecks are real! Here's what we know about Succession cast's salaries and their net worth.

1. Brian Cox

Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Deliberately or coincidentally, the richest character on the show is played by the richest actor in the cast list. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brian's net worth is a cool $15 million. Where does he spend all that money? On clothing! The actor said that he owns more of it than his wife.

“I am a bit of a hoarder. I have a thing about clothes, he told BBC.

2. Alan Ruck

Getty Images | Theo Wargo

The Roy Sibling who won! Alan Ruck has a net worth of $12 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Much of Alan's fortune comes from his other projects like, "Spin City", "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", "Speed" "Star Trek Generations", and "Twister".

3. Jeremy Strong

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

That's more like it! Apart from the millions of dollars that he made from the last two seasons of the hit HBO series "Succession", Jeremy Strong has also been a part of big projects like Zero Dark Thirty, The Big Short, and Selma. He has a net worth of $6 million dollars.

4. Matthew Macfadyen

Getty Images | Hannelore Foerster

After delivering a fantastic performance in "Pride and Prejudice", Mathew bagged the role of Tom Wambsgans which made his net worth $5 million as of 2023. The Emmy winner's salary substatially grew from $100,000 to $350,000 each episode during the course of the show's third season.

4. Kieran Culkin

Getty Images | Jesse Grant

Sharing the 4th position with Mathew Macfadyen is Keiran Culkin, who has been acting since he was a child. However, the bulk of his fortunes is from the HBO series "Succession". He is said to have made $1 million per season for the first two, and then $3.5 million per season for the following two.

5. Sara Snook

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Sara has been in the showbiz for quite some time now. She began by making small appearances in American television and cinema and since then her career has been on the rise. "Succession" is by far her most successful gig. She is currently worth $4 million.

5. Nicholas Braun

Getty Images | Rich Polk

Sharing the same position with Sara, Nicholas has also been acting for a while now. However like most people on the list, Nicholas's assets are also sourced from "Succession." His net worth is currently $4 million.