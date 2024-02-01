TikTok creator Daniel Macdonald aka Daniel Mac achieved viral fame across social media by asking people in fancy cars “What did they do for a living?”. In a Fox News Digital piece, Macdonald shared that his first video, which went viral over three years ago, was simply a coincidence as he did not have any Hollywood dreams at the time. Since then, the 26-year-old creator has gone from a $50,000 annual salary to making a ‘six-figure’ income from his social media empire. He has over 14 million followers on TikTok.

Also Read: Third Grade Teacher Goes Viral for Introducing Unique Money Management Lesson in Classroom

Macdonald is famous for his series of videos in which he approaches exotic or luxury cars to ask the drivers what they do for a living. He has gone up to several celebrities, F1 drivers, CEOs, adult film stars, politicians like Helen Mirren, Lena Paul, Jake and Logan Paul, and even President Joe Biden who was test-driving an EV.

@itsdanielmac What 100 Celebrities Do For A Living! Which Clip Is Your Favorite? Thanks to you all, I have been able to quit my job, and make interviewing facinating people all over the world what I do for a living for over 3 years now! It is honestly unbelievable and I am so thankful to all of you! I fell into this world by accident, with my first ever video posted on here doing this… Asking someone what they do for a living. I posted it as a joke and as my account grew I was still too shy to really even show my face for the first year or more. It is just unreal - this video is shocking to me and I can’t wait to keep making some awesome stuff for you all! Thank you! ♬ original sound - DANIEL MAC

Other celebrities interviewed by Macdonald are Riley Reid, Lewis Hamilton, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Wahlberg, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

Also Read: One of the Best Jobs of 2024 Doesn’t Require You to Get A Bachelor’s Degree

@itsdanielmac What 100 Celebrities Do For A Living! Which Clip Is Your Favorite? Thanks to you all, I have been able to quit my job, and make interviewing facinating people all over the world what I do for a living for over 3 years now! It is honestly unbelievable and I am so thankful to all of you! I fell into this world by accident, with my first ever video posted on here doing this… Asking someone what they do for a living. I posted it as a joke and as my account grew I was still too shy to really even show my face for the first year or more. It is just unreal - this video is shocking to me and I can’t wait to keep making some awesome stuff for you all! Thank you! ♬ original sound - DANIEL MAC

Also Read: Thrift Shopping Guru Shares Game-Changing Hack for Spotting Hidden Treasures Online

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

His first post on TikTok looked a bit different than what he posts now. In his first post, Macdonald and his friends interviewed a man who was driving a white Lamborghini.

The man turned to the TikToker and said, “I sell drugs for a living,” and drove off before Macdonald could verify or ask him any more questions. The post popped off making the creator a viral sensation.

"My first ever post got like 50 million views, and I just thought it was the most crazy thing ever. I didn't show my face for about a year," Macdonald told Fox Digital. He further added that his friends and family did not even know it was him.

“You could go from zero to 100 off one video and it could change your life,” Macdonald added.

As per the report, Macdonald’s "baseline" criteria is that the car should come with a minimum $100,000 price tag. “I've tried it with cars that are like $30,000, $40,000, and people get kind of scared and confused on why I'm rolling up to them," Macdonald recalled.

Being a car enthusiast himself, who now owns a Porsche GT4 and Audi RS Q8, Macdonald’s content idea stemmed from his curiosity to know how people became successful to own such luxury.

Macdonald says that most people he meets are really friendly but about 1 or 2% of the people may get mad or yell at him.

Before becoming a social media sensation, Macdonald had a "steady job" in the finance sector. He earned $50,000 from his job and says it was scary for him to quit it and do his own thing.

“If you're in your early 20s and don't know what you want to do with your life, I'd say you're probably not going to end up doing what you think you're going to do. And I would definitely take the risk and try and be entrepreneurial," Macdonald expressed in the interview.

Macdonald noted that posting videos on TikTok has become his primary source of income. He says that it is rather shocking to know how much money people can make in this field. He added that most of his revenue comes from ads and about half of his ‘six-figure’ income comes from brand deals with large automakers.

"Right when I got that first check in the mail, I was like, this is another world," Macdonald said.

Now, apart from TikTok, Macdonald has also ventured into other content formats. He is making podcasts featuring some of the celebrities whom he interviewed in his TikTok videos.

More from MARKETREALIST

Is Bitcoin Still a Good Investment? Here's What Experts Have to Say

Meet the Entrepreneur who Turned Her Side Hustle Into a Hair Styling Empire