Name John Cena Net Worth $80 million Salary $500,000 + Gender Male DOB 23 April 1977 Age 45 Years Nationality American Profession Wrestler, Singer, Actor, Rapper, Musician, Bodybuilder

What is John Cena's Net Worth?

John Cena, a popular American professional wrestler, bodybuilder, rapper, and actor, boasts of an $80 million net worth. He initially gained recognition through WWE and successfully made the leap to become an A-list actor and television personality. The competitive wrestler currently hosts Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" and has delivered impressive performances in various films and TV shows.

Image Source: Jed Jacobsohn /Getty Images

WWE and other sources of income

John Cena's skills in the World Wrestling Division earned him an annual salary of $10 million, which happens to be the highest ever in WWE history. Cena's recent triumph over The Monster helped him surpass Brock Lesnar as the highest-earning wrestler in WWE, as per Sportskeeda.

This is a long way ahead from 2013, when Cena earned $5 million, with an additional $5 million from endorsements. His salary from WWE, inclusive of winnings and bonuses, amounted to $1,743,000, while his "John Cena Brand" brought in an additional $100,000.

By 2017, John Cena's earnings reached $8 million after hitting $9 million in the previous year, according to The Richest.

Image Source: Alex Hooks/Getty Images

Real Estate and other valuable assets

John has a 3,704-square-foot residence in Nature's Reserve, an exclusive gated community situated in Land O' Lakes, Florida, which he bought for $525,000 in January 2005. After numerous renovations over time, its value stands at an estimated $4 million. In addition to his house in Florida, Cena owns a property in San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood.

Cena's extensive car collection features luxury automobiles, including Camaro, Ford Mustang, Dodge Hemi Charger, 1970 Mercury Cougar, and Cutlass Rallye 350.

Image Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Acting Career

Cena forayed into acting with the 2006 film "The Marine," and flourished in the industry, which is rare among professional wrestlers. Apart from becoming an action hero, as a natural progression from his wrestling career, Cena also starred in comedies such as "Trainwreck" and "Blockers". He gained fame as anti-hero Peacemaker in DC's "The Suicide Squad", which was followed by a spinoff series based on his character.

Personal Life

Born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts, John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. was one of five brothers. After playing football for Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he secured a degree in exercise physiology, Cena took up bodybuilding. He has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020.

Image Source: Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

Awards and achievements

Cena, a 16-time world champion in collaboration with others, holds the distinction of being a 13-time WWE Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He also boasts of a five-time reign as WWE United States Champion, along with two stints as WWE Tag Team Champion and World Tag Team Champion. In addition to his accomplishments, he has triumphed twice in the Royal Rumble, and secured a Money in the Bank victory once.

Image Source: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

FAQ'S

What is the Salary of John Cena?

John Cena earns an estimated salary of $6.4 Million per year.

What is John Cena's Height?

John Cena is 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) tall.

What is the name of John Cena’s Wife?

John Cena was married to Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020.

