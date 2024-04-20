The Costco $20 membership deal Is Back! Here's How To Get It!

To get the deal, all you have to do is purchase your Costco membership through StackSocial and be sure to provide an email address.

Costco is the destination for people looking to save money on daily essentials. Now, the deals are all the more exciting with the $60 membership that will give you a digital $40 Digital Costco Shop Card, bringing the cost of the membership down to $20, only! One will receive the $40 Digital Costco Shop Card via email within two weeks.

After this, you can simply use the digital shop card to make purchases online or even in person. It's important to note that this deal is only available to those who are new members or to somebody whose Costco membership has expired for more than 18 months.

Currently, Costco has more than 800 stores worldwide, therefore you can easily shop online. While StackSocial doesn't list a specific date, it said that the deal must be redeemed by June 16, 2024. We would recommend you make the purchase sooner and take full advantage of this offer. With the Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card which will allow you to pay at any Costco warehouse as well as online at Costco.com.

This offer also includes additional perks like Costco electronics and appliances, a pharmacy, an optical store, and a food court.

This membership will also let you use Costco gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers.

Apart from the Gold Start membership, the company also offers Executive Membership, as well as Business Membership. The Executive membership will cost you a $120.00 Annual membership fee which is a $60 membership fee, plus a $60 upgrade fee. This subscription includes a free household card which is valid at all Costco locations as well as an Annual 2% Reward on qualified Costco purchases.

Apart from this, there are also extra benefits on select Costco travel products. For the business membership which will cost you a $60.00 Annual membership fee, you will get a free household card, and can also add Affiliate Cardholders for $60 each. The card will also be valid at all Costco locations worldwide and must provide Costco with the appropriate resale information.

Moreover, if you are not sure which membership to buy, you can always head to Costco.com to check how much you can earn by getting 2% back annually. Use this calculator here.

Now, deciding which Costco membership is right for you depends on several factors, like how many heads your household has and how often you will need to buy groceries. Looking at individual needs is the only way to tell which membership is the right choice for you.

Also, Costco provides new member promotions for certain groups of people. Teachers, college students, medical professionals, military personnel, government employees, and first responders are eligible to receive a $30 digital Costco gift card when they sign up, so you may want to take a look at that via Nerd Wallet.

It may be worth it if you live in a multiperson household and want to purchase items in bulk. However, if you are somebody who doesn't need to buy lots of groceries, paying a membership fee may not be ideal for you. As mentioned, a sound decision in this matter can only be taken by evaluating individual needs.