As Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” reached the billion-dollar worldwide mark at the box office, its parallel release, Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer", crossed the half-billion-dollar mark on the same day. While the film has become Nolan’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time, ahead of "Dunkirk", it has set the record to become the highest-grossing movie set during World War II, according to Universal.

In its three-week run at the box office, “Oppenheimer” has made $552.9 million worldwide, as per the official estimates from Universal Pictures. More significanty, Imax has accounted for about $114.2 million (22 percent) of the film’s worldwide total, as per a Variety report.

At the same time, "Oppenheimer" has also set the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie of the year and the fastest R-rated film from Universal to reach the $200 million mark, domestically," the studio said in a news release.

Even in its third weekend, the film has remained as the No. 3 movie in both domestic and international markets.

The box office numbers for the three-hour biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project physicist, are significantly impressive as it is one of the only four biopics to earn more than half a billion dollars globally. Before "Oppenheimer", the biopics, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “American Sniper,” and, “Passion of the Christ" had achieved the feat.

"Oppenheimer" ranks as the highest-grossing WW2 movie of all time worldwide in reported historic grosses, ahead of films including "Saving Private Ryan", which grossed $482M, and "Pearl Harbor", which grossed $449M, as per Deadline.

The Cillian Murphy-starrer has also become the biggest Nolan film in 41 markets across the world including the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, India, Portugal, the UAE, and, Saudi Arabia. It is also the top non-Batman film of the director in 55 markets, including Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Austria, Poland, and Malaysia.

The top 5 markets for the film have been the UK/Ireland with $45 million in collection followed by Germany with $24.6 million, France with $21.8 million ), Australia with $16 million, and India with $15 million, Deadline reported.

Cillian Murphy played the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview, he said that the role took over his life. Both critics and fans are expecting the actor to win big this awards season. Multiple reports have claimed that he earned $10 million for "Oppenheimer". With this, the Irish-born Cillian has amassed an impressive net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Oppenheimer starred an ensemble cast that included big names such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and more.

Damon, who is known for his powerful presence on-screen, reportedly made about $3 million for playing the role of Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves. Damon is one of the world's top actors with a mammoth net worth of around $55 million, according to Fortune.com.

Apart from Damon, British actress, Emily Blunt who played the role of Kitty, Robert J. Oppenheimer’s wife earned $4 million for the role. Blunt has appeared in several global hits including "A Quiet Place", "The Devil Wears Prada", "Marry Poppins Returns", and more. Her combined net worth along with her husband John Krasinski is estimated to be $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr played the pivotal role of the antagonist Lewis Strauss. Robert Downey Jr, who was one of the highest-paid actors in the world between 2016 and 2017, was reportedly paid $4 million for "Oppenheimer". The global star has an estimated worth of $300 million, as per Marca.

