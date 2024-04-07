Woman Expresses Frustration About Delivery Driver Messing up a Pizza; Here's how Netizens Reacted

In the past couple of years, tipping for delivery drivers and their behavior has triggered social media discussions with conflicting takes on the matter. But no one can dispute that the anticipation of receiving a freshly baked pizza can be disappointing when the delivery person messes up the order and you are left with nothing but cold and deformed pizza. Despite the offers for a refund, the frustration of not being able to enjoy that hot slice at home reminds us that sometimes, things don't go as planned with stuff like ordering food online. A similar experience was shared by Reddit user Samantha, also known as @u/TG3RL1LY.

A person relishing freshly served pizza. Image Source: Pexels|Photo by POlina Tankilevitch

The user shared a whimsical food delivery incident and posted a picture of her messed-up pizza delivered from Little Caesars. The post amassed a lot of traction with 1100 upvotes where some criticized the restaurant whereas others asked her to be grateful that she received the food that she could heat up. She captioned the post saying, “My ‘driver’ was on a bike and wore my order on his back..” and also added, “It was also cold.” The picture showed a messed-up pizza folded and squished in the box.

Screenshot of the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/UberEATS @u/TG3RL1LY

@bigdaddyelijah1 commented, "Get over it! You got your food, didn't you? Seems like a skill issue". @NTDLS commented, "Our pizza is sold by weight, not by volume. Your pizza may have settled during shipment". @Remote_Swan5692 commented, "Complain to Uber about quality and get your full refund". @L0ST7J commented, "I would have torn up the intact half & got a free pizza and my money back". @writetobear commented, "Unrelated but getting Little Caesars delivered is absolutely wild to me. They were exclusively in K-Mart cafes when I was growing up". @lumbo484 commented, "They need to give customers the option to choose 'no bike deliveries allowed'.'

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/UberEATS @u/TG3RL1LY

@False_Tangelo163 commented, "I’m not going to hold you, this might be an improvement on Little Caesar's pizza". @blueace111 commented, "Little C is the worst pizza I’ve ever had. I ordered the hot and ready pizza one year ago and I almost threw up. I don’t think I could choke that down if I were starving". @ResponsiblePurpleYam commented, "It's an 'almost calzone'. Hey, at least you got your food!" @PowerofPine-sol commented, "This is actually how the pizza comes out of the oven at Little Caesars". @ReadMyUsernameKThx commented, "In a sense, it’s like getting a frozen pizza delivered. It’s a fine option on its own but this just really isn’t what it’s meant for".

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/UberEATS @u/TG3RL1LY

While outlets offer an option of a refund, but it can never replace the experience of a sizzling hot pizza. But as the need for better service grows, costs have also gone up with food delivery platforms such as UberEats, and DoorDash increasing their prices by marking an average of $4 to the delivery fees.

As for the pizza outlet, it continues to enjoy positive customer reviews by offering new products, despite the frustrating experience shared by a single individual. Recently, there has been a surge in posts raising questions on the handling of orders by delivery personnel, especially if they feel inadequately compensated.

