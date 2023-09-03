A Look at the world's 10 most-popular YouTube channels

Image Source: Issarawat Tattong/Getty Images

YouTube is home to a vast variety of content that caters to every interest under the sun, and this online powerhouse is fuelled by creators with massive followings, as they attract millions – and even billions – of subscribers. In this blog, we're taking a closer look at the ten most-subscribed YouTube channels globally.

1. T-Series

Image Source: World Guinness Records

The Indian music label which predates the rise of the world wide web, has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. Established back in 1983, T-Series is an Indian record and film production company known for Bollywood soundtracks and Indian pop music. Since 2017, T-Series has held the distinction of being the most-viewed channel thanks to videos provided in all major Indian regional languages apart from English and Hindi.

2. MrBeast

Image Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast has come a long way from his beginnings with the viral "Counting to 100,000" video in 2017, catapulting him to fame. Since then, he has amazed with viral stunts like the "Squid Game" set recreation, where 456 people competed for $456,000.

Beyond YouTube, he has ventured into restaurants, with a new spot in Hong Kong. His success extends beyond content, and he is a financial leader as well as inspiration for others on the platform, since he earned $54 million in 2021 alone.

3. Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes

Image Source: Cocomelon Website

Known for its mega-hit "Bath Song," which has amassed over 5 billion views, Cocomelon specializes in 3D animated renditions of classic children's songs and nursery rhymes, along with some original compositions. While it may or may not help children learn better, Cocomelon's formula has struck a chord with its 133 million subscribers. Whatever they're doing, it's undeniably effective!

4. SET India

Image Source: SET India

Sony wields a significant influence in India as it runs one of the two media conglomerates that rule the country's TV screens. By showcasing a blend of dramas and reality programs like India's Got Talent and Indian Idol, SET India's YouTube channel offers a continuous stream of entertainment, delivering around-the-clock content to its subscriber base, which currently stands at 131 million and continues to expand.

5. Kids Diana Show

Image Source: Kids Diana Show Instagram

"Kids Diana Show" is an English-language series designed for children, starring a 7-year-old named Diana and her brother Roma, who runs his own channel known as "Kids Roma Show." The content revolves around their playful activities and typical childhood adventures. While it might not capture adult attention, the channel's popularity has skyrocketed to the point where the videos are dubbed in numerous languages including Hindi, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

6. PewDiePie

Image Source: PewDiePie Instagram

You might not recognize the name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, but his alias PewDiePie surely rings a bell. This online sensation has gained a mix of fame and notoriety for his "Let's Play" gaming content. Transitioning from appearances on South Park to securing a spot on TIME's "100 Most Influential" list, his YouTube journey has led to an impressive 28 billion views on his channel. He holds the distinction of being the individual personality with the highest number of subscribers on the platform.

7. Like Nastya

Image Source: Like Nastya Instagram

At just 8 years old, Anastasia Radzinskaya, known as "Like Nastya," has already achieved remarkable wealth by captivating global audiences with toy unboxing videos and exciting visits to amusement parks. Her parents utilized the family's savings to support these endeavors, and the channel's success generated returns, facilitating their move from Russia to Miami, Florida.

8. Vlad and Niki

Image Source: Vlad & Niki Youtube

Another popular kids' series, Vlad and Niki, features Vladislav Vashketov and Nikita Vashketov, who reside in Miami alongside their parents and create content in 18 languages. Their videos are broadcast across an impressive array of 21 YouTube channels, collectively reaching over 200 million subscribers. Their journey started with unboxing toys on camera and eventually evolved into designing their own toys in collaboration with Playmates Toys.

9. ZEE Music

Image Source: Zee Music Instagram

Another Indian media network and music label, Zee has been a direct rival for the reigning T-Series, which currently holds the title of YouTube's most-subscribed channel. Nestled under the Zee Entertainment Enterprises banner, this label specializes in the distribution of chart-topping songs from Bollywood as well as renowned Indian musicians.

10. WWE

Image Source: Aksonov/Getty Images

No surprise to wrestling fans, as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ranks among the top YouTube channels. Packed with highlights, interviews, and exclusive content featuring their biggest stars, WWE's YouTube page is a favorite among global wrestling enthusiasts with its blend of action and backstage drama.

