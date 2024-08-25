Taco Bell worker reveals mind-blowing way to bring down the price of chips and cheese

Others also shared the secrets that helped them save a bit.

As food prices soar, money-saving hacks are trending on platforms like TikTok. Caleb (@caleb_lennon), who calls himself the "original Taco Bell King," has shared a popular tip on how to get an order of chips and cheese for less. His video has sparked considerable online discussion.

"If you ring up the chips and cheese, it’s going to cost you 2.29," the Taco Bell employee explains in the video. "But if you ring up a side of chips and a side of cheese, it’s way cheaper." Then he goes on to show the screen, revealing that his a la carte chips and cheese order costs just $1.35.

Image Source: TikTok | @caleb_lennon

Many took to the video to talk about Caleb and his tricks. "The app doesn’t have a side of chips where I’m at," writes one, while another writes, "Didn’t chips and cheese used to be $1 like 1-2 years ago?"

In a Reddit post, one user asks the community to drop the best Taco Bell menu hack. Many took to the post and shared the secrets that helped them save money. "Adding things to the cheesy bean and rice burrito, still always winds up being cheap," writes, u/jdolan8, while another writes, "Power Bowl Burrito. Get the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, remove Chipotle (or leave it if you want), add Avocado Ranch, add lettuce, and add chicken (unless you want the veggie option). Tastes just like the Power Bowls, but you can eat it without a fork," u/darkanine9.

If you are somebody who does not like to cook but has been struggling to keep up with the rising costs, then you may be pleased to know that there are many hacks that can help you save a bit of money while eating out. For example, utilizing the apps for fast food restaurants can really help you save a bit of money. Most apps have loyalty points that accumulate when you purchase and can later be redeemed.

Another tried and tested way is to get a kid's meal, which most of the time is enough food for an adult you can get without burning a hole in your pocket. Taco Bell also has the Cravings Box, which is only available on the app. While the price varies from location to location, most people agree that this meal can help you save money.

Food inflation has become a real problem for many American families. According to Tasting Table, food prices have risen 6.2% in a single year alone, which is nearly "200% quicker than the rate of inflation."

According to the outlet, "Food prices are outpacing prices in full-service restaurants (4.3%) and grocery stores (2.1%). Many consumers feel that hitting the fast food drive-thru line isn't worth it anymore. As a result, customer traffic slowed by 2.5% industry-wide in October 2023, which comes on top of another traffic dip of 4.2% in September."

