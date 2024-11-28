ECONOMY & WORK
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.

The content creator also started a GoFundMe page for the cashier to raise more money to reward her.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Kim, the cashier who got rewarded for helping a customer | (Cover image source: YouTube | @MDMotivator)

The state of the economy has triggered a rise in food prices, which aren't falling even though inflation seems to be cooling down. In such trying times, simple acts of kindness go a long way and that's what a cashier demonstrated by offering support to Zachery Dereniowski a YouTube and TikTok content creator who, as part of a social experiment, asked Kim, "What can I get for a buck?"

Screenshot of the cashier receiving money from a YouTuber | (Image Source: YouTube | MDMotivator)

The cashier looked into the menu for the cheapest item, but soon realized nothing would fit his budget. Despite that, she asked Zach if he liked hot dogs, and when he inquired about the cost she said $2.49, before offering to pay the sum herself. Zach who was taken aback asked her why she would do that for a stranger to which she replied, "I've been there. I know what it’s like," she said. "It sucks when nobody wants to help you." 

Screenshots showing the woman's reaction after receiving money from a YouTuber | (Image Source: YouTube | MDMotivator)

Soon, Zach revealed his identity as MDMotivator, a person known on the internet for turning kind gestures by strangers into viral stories. In exchange for her gesture, he offered a stack of cash and then pulled out several hundred for the tip jar. Kim was shaken and broke down with the money in her hand. Zach later went on to create a GoFundMe page for Kim and successfully raised $11,000. "Let's all come together and show Kim, the power of the internet and bless her and her family. All funds raised will go directly to Kim's rent and life expenses. Be kind and love always," Zach wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Screenshot of the woman from the video | (Image Source: GoFundMe)

Needless to say, the internet was moved by the action. Many took to the comment section to appreciate the gesture, "Empathy is the key to our humanity. She’s such a wonderful soul," @shannonly23 wrote on YouTube. "Damn, she had no money to pay bills, but still offered to buy him food because he was hungry. She’s a good person," @BlueForte added. "What I love most is that she went beyond just buying him food, she took the time to ask about his preferences so that he could have food that he actually enjoyed. It’s the extra care like that that really makes a difference in people’s lives," @Chelleynichole remarked.

Screenshot of a comment appreciating the YouTuber's work (Image Source: YouTube | @mooner9030)

Apart from content creators and internet users, popular singer Sia has also highlighted the power of kindness to change lives. Back in 2019, the "Chandelier" singer was out paying for people's groceries. The musician who often goes unnoticed because she mostly covers her face and wears a wig with huge fringes, was somehow recognized when she started paying for other people's groceries in Walmart. "So Sia, was at Walmart in Palm Springs paying everyone's groceries for Thanksgiving. That's amazing! I legit been listening to her for the past 3 days! She's an amazing human," one X post read. Adding to his, another X user, @LindaLovecraft wrote, "WONDERFUL lady! I think what she's doing here is beautiful. I wish her all kinds of great blessings in her life. I wish I could do something like that, too. I only bought groceries once for a homeless man on the street (including dog food for his dog). All should help in some way."

You can follow Zachery Dereniowski, (@MDMotivator) on YouTube.

