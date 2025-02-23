ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was

Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Apart from being the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey is also a successful comedian who shows off his hidden talents such as dancing once in a while on the sets. The host who is quick-witted and always a good sport is rarely caught off guard by the most bizarre antics and answers. But once a contestant showed some moves on the stage and Harvey couldn't figure out the reason behind the sudden dance number.

The contestant named Sunni from the Clay family faced the question, “Give me a word that rhymes with clump.” Her competitor was the first to the buzzer but he gave a wrong answer after which Sunni went ahead and answered, “Bump.” Hers turned out to be the third most popular answer on the board and her family got the chance to play the game.

Screenshot showing the moment when Steve Harvey was stunned. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the moment when Steve Harvey was stunned. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

As Harvey made his way to the Clay family with her, the contestant suddenly danced in excitement, which stopped the host in his tracks with a stunned expression on his face. He eventually walked up to Sunni and asked, “What made your a** hobble?” The contestant explained that it was a popular TikTok dance trend that she brought to the stage. “Oh that was a dance,” the host replied bringing a sense of disbelief in his tone before moving on to the next contestant to ask the same question.

Things ended well for the Clay family as they were able to pick up the win but fans seemed to be more interested in the contestant’s dance and Harvey’s reaction. “What was that; a bunny hop. Steve never seen a TikTok dance. That’s a first,” one user called @lawrenceching7140 commented. “That representation of a "Bunny Hop" was downright "cute"!!!” quipped another user named @laurentlassen7812.

 

Harvey might not have expected a TikTok dance trend to make its way to his show, but other than that he likes to shake a leg. On an earlier episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”, the 68-year-old was hosting contestants from the popular dance reality show “Dancing With The Stars.” One of them was a woman named Kym who decided to turn the stage into a dance floor with the veteran host. Harvey was already being asked to dance by everyone on the team, and even though he resisted at first, it didn’t take long for him to find his stride.

Kym kicked off the proceedings as she brought her salsa moves to the stage, and Harvey soon picked up on the rhythm to join her, looking as gracious as ever. It was an incredible performance from the host who received a long standing ovation from the studio audience that episode.

 

Fans loved it as well and mentioned it in the comments section. “His facial expression during dancing is killing me,” one user called @naidytshabalala8688 commented. “The ratings would be off the charts,” quipped another user named 

@niabreland3087.

