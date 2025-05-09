ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' founders drive a real van into the studio — and get the exact deal they wanted

They called their product the future of real estate, and almost every single shark bought into it.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, and Mark Cuban and Lori Grenier checking out the van. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, and Mark Cuban and Lori Grenier checking out the van. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs always put their most creative foot forward when it comes to pitches on “Shark Tank,” and some of them leave the investors in awe. David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson decided to take things to another level by bringing an entire van into the sets, to showcase their idea addressing the issue of affordable housing. The duo was demonstrating how their product makes living on the move, out of a van, a comfortable as well as cost-effective proposition. 

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs asked for $300,000 for a 10% stake in their company, Boho Camper Vans. While living in vans is not a new concept, the entrepreneurs claimed that no one did it quite like them. The vans have every amenity imaginable, from running water and solar-powered electricity to a comfy bed and an outdoor shower system. Sodermann got the idea when he was a tourist in Maui with his girlfriend. They finished the whole trip inside a camper van and realized no one was doing it in Arizona, which is where both the entrepreneurs were from. That’s when he contacted Ellenson with his idea. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boho Camper Vans (@bohovans)

 

The Boho Camper Vans could be rented at $200 per night, but the minimum duration had to be three nights. They cost $20,000 to build, and the whole thing is sold for $29,000. At the time of recording, the entrepreneurs said that they had five vans in their rental fleet and sold 12, half of which were used for living purposes by the customers.

At the time of recording, the entrepreneurs claimed to have made sales worth $493,000 the previous year, with a net of $195,500 in the last eight months. That year, they projected total sales of $800,000, and the year after, $1.9 million. The net sales of that $1.9 million were expected to be around a million. These numbers were impressive, but Mark Cuban still backed out as he did not believe he was the right shark for the deal.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Every other shark, however, wanted a piece of the business. Kevin O’Leary offered $300,000 for a third of the business, while Rohan Oza offered to pay the money for 25%. Barbara Corcoran offered exactly what the entrepreneurs wanted, which was $300,000 for 10%, but she offered $150,000 as cash and the other $150,000 in a line of credit. 

 

Mr. Wonderful wasn’t far behind, so he offered the full money as a loan with 9% interest payable in two years for a 7% stake in the company. Lori Greiner then came in with her offer of $300,000 for 20% and a charitable donation to the homeless. All of these offers were interesting to the entrepreneurs, but they decided to seal the deal with Corcoran as that was the closest to what they had asked for initially.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
The founder had lost a lot of money due to bad decisions before and did the same again.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
Contestants do tend to commit blunders under pressure amidst the energy on the set.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
His father was not happy that he overpaid and made it crystal clear to him later on.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders drive a real van into the studio — and get the exact deal they wanted
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders drive a real van into the studio — and get the exact deal they wanted
They called their product the future of real estate, and almost every single shark bought into it.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
Rick Harrison has been wrong about some items in the past, and once even doubted himself.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Fans of some shows can be quite brutal in their assessment and they don't shy away from expressing it.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
Ken Jennings might be extremely smart, but even he had to concede defeat to technology more than a decade ago.
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
While most Sharks were out, the founder of Dirty Cookie, Shahira Marei, found her perfect partner.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges ask the founder’s mother to convince him to make a deal — it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges ask the founder’s mother to convince him to make a deal — it went as expected
Some entrepreneurs need a little push and there's no one like a mother to do that.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
The player effortlessly swept the game and Carey was impressed but couldn't respond to the offer.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
Richard Benjamin Harrison was very impressed with what the guest had brought to the show, but remained calm.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
Jennings is a legend of the game himself and he has a lot of respect for other successful players.
2 days ago
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
Harrison was ready to make 'the biggest buy in Pawn Stars history' for the item.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
This wasn't the first time that fans were upset about contestants not recognizing a well-known personality.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
The watch was sold four years after it came to the show for a massive amount of money.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
Many fans also mentioned how they were themselves unable to solve it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
Things could have ended up quite nasty had he connected his boot with the host's face.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
One of the things that made the record so valuable was the signature of a late, great drummer.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
No one expects to see someone intentionally drop their phone in the toilet, but that's what we got.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
4 days ago