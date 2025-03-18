Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us

Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.

Ever since he took over as host after Pat Sajak departed from "Wheel of Fortune," loyal fans of his iconic predecessor keep pointing out how falls short. But even they can't deny the fact that he has a shredded well-kept physique, which Sajak never did. The current host of “Wheel of Fortune” flaunted his muscles on a recent episode of the show when he stripped down to his tank top to reveal his incredibly toned arms. He did that to show off a temporary barbed wire tattoo on one of his biceps.

Recently, Vanna White got a tattoo done by her daughter and Seacrest publicly mentioned that he too wanted one soon after. Therefore, he got a temporary tattoo and showed it off in a recent episode of the show. The clip of him stripping down was uploaded to Instagram and some fans of the show look at the host a lot differently than before.

“Vanna showed off her tattoo earlier this week, and we’re in this together,” Seacrest said as per TV Insider. “So, I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna do it too.’ So, on the way home, there’s a great gyros place. You wouldn’t believe, in the middle of the shopping center, tattoo parlor.” He then revealed that it was a temporary tattoo and that it would not be on his bicep the next time he hosted the popular game show. Fans loved the segment and the pictures and expressed their admiration in the comments under the post. “Tattoo reveal or gun show?” one user asked. “Yes, looking good, my friend!” commented another user. There were some who were still critical of Seacrest. “Well when you’re rich and have a trainer, personal chef, dietitian, plastic surgeon, it’s not hard to look good,” one user wrote.

Seacrest’s whole tattoo obsession started when his co-host Vanna White got inked for the first time. It was a beautiful moment for the 68-year-old who had her daughter Gigi Santo Pietro tattoo her for the first time. White had shared the whole experience in a video on Instagram. “She’s not making me do this. It’s my choice to do this,” the “Wheel of Fortune” co-host explained as she decided to get a little heart on her wrist.

It was then time for her to pick the color. White wanted pink but there were several shades and variations of pink at her daughter’s disposal. She ended up choosing a shade that was a mixture of pink and salmon. “That’s my favorite pink. It’s meant to be,” her daughter said. White was nervous but happy at the same time. This was something she had always wanted.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” she said, and added, “I really have. I’m so happy.” Getting your first tattoo done is always special but when your daughter is the tattoo artist, it just makes it that much more special. It’s now something she can live with all her life.