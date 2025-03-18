ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us

Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Instagram | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Instagram | Wheel of Fortune)

Ever since he took over as host after Pat Sajak departed from "Wheel of Fortune," loyal fans of his iconic predecessor keep pointing out how falls short. But even they can't deny the fact that he has a shredded well-kept physique, which Sajak never did. The current host of “Wheel of Fortune” flaunted his muscles on a recent episode of the show when he stripped down to his tank top to reveal his incredibly toned arms. He did that to show off a temporary barbed wire tattoo on one of his biceps.

Recently, Vanna White got a tattoo done by her daughter and Seacrest publicly mentioned that he too wanted one soon after. Therefore, he got a temporary tattoo and showed it off in a recent episode of the show. The clip of him stripping down was uploaded to Instagram and some fans of the show look at the host a lot differently than before.

via GIPHY

 

“Vanna showed off her tattoo earlier this week, and we’re in this together,” Seacrest said as per TV Insider. “So, I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna do it too.’ So, on the way home, there’s a great gyros place. You wouldn’t believe, in the middle of the shopping center, tattoo parlor.” He then revealed that it was a temporary tattoo and that it would not be on his bicep the next time he hosted the popular game show. Fans loved the segment and the pictures and expressed their admiration in the comments under the post. “Tattoo reveal or gun show?” one user asked. “Yes, looking good, my friend!” commented another user. There were some who were still critical of Seacrest. “Well when you’re rich and have a trainer, personal chef, dietitian, plastic surgeon, it’s not hard to look good,” one user wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

 

Seacrest’s whole tattoo obsession started when his co-host Vanna White got inked for the first time. It was a beautiful moment for the 68-year-old who had her daughter Gigi Santo Pietro tattoo her for the first time. White had shared the whole experience in a video on Instagram. “She’s not making me do this. It’s my choice to do this,” the “Wheel of Fortune” co-host explained as she decided to get a little heart on her wrist.

It was then time for her to pick the color. White wanted pink but there were several shades and variations of pink at her daughter’s disposal. She ended up choosing a shade that was a mixture of pink and salmon. “That’s my favorite pink. It’s meant to be,” her daughter said. White was nervous but happy at the same time. This was something she had always wanted.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

 

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” she said, and added, “I really have. I’m so happy.” Getting your first tattoo done is always special but when your daughter is the tattoo artist, it just makes it that much more special. It’s now something she can live with all her life.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
The long-time model of the show looked gorgeous in the outfits she modeled at the time.
6 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.
7 hours ago
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
The contestant was completely smitten with the model the moment he stepped foot on the stage.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
1 day ago
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
White said that it led to a retake on the show and she was not too happy about that.
1 day ago
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
In a nostalgic clip from the '80s, the 13-year-old could be seen telling Sajak that he wanted to be a baseball player.
2 days ago
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
It's one thing to create a good product, but it's a completely different thing to make it successful.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
The host is known to be kind and supportive but this might have been a bit too much help.
3 days ago
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
The reaction did not go down well with the viewers who took to Reddit to express outrage.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
The wooden club also had designs carved into it that added more value.
4 days ago
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
Some believe that longtime co-host Vanna White should have been given a chance to be host after Sajak
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
It's always nice to share your success with your loved ones, even when they're not present.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
Carey accidentally gave away a free guess to the player in the 10 chances game, helping her win.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
The child came up with the idea out of his own love for coffee that he wanted to enjoy minus the effects of caffeine.
5 days ago
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
The two had a very old and special bond and the emotions were too much for Carey to contain.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
6 days ago
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
ECONOMY & WORK
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
It's not every day that you get a rockstar to teach you an iconic guitar riff on "The Price is Right."
6 days ago