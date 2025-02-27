‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment

Seacrest has his unique style of hosting but such celebrations could be a bit too much.

It isn't uncommon for contestants on game shows such as “Wheel of Fortune” and "The Price is Right" to go overboard in excitement and during celebrations. There have been incidents when they've injured themselves and even tackled the hosts to the ground. But in a recent episode of the show, "Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest got a bit too excited about a contestant's $90,000 win and hurt himself while celebrating.

The contestant at the time was a woman named Genna and she had made it to the bonus round with more than $14,000 in the bank. Now, she had a chance to win a trip to Antarctica worth more than $36,000 along with some extra cash. She had chosen the ‘What Am I Doing’ category for her final puzzle. After the R, S, T, L, N, and E were revealed, the puzzle read, “__T_N_ _N ____LSE.”

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and Genna on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Nice start,” Seacrest said before Genna chose three more consonants and one vowel - D, C, P, and O. With these letters in the mix as well, the puzzle now read, “_CT_N_ ON __P_LSE.” It didn’t seem unsolvable but it did not look easy either. However, the contestant made it look that way when she said, “Acting on impulse,” and it turned out to be the correct answer. The host then revealed that she had won $40,000 and a trip to the Antarctic, bringing the total value of her winnings to $91,096.

Before Seacrest revealed that, he had also jumped in to be part of the celebrations with Genna, her mother, and her friend. While dancing with them, he tried to lift his right leg and almost immediately pulled a hamstring before saying, “Ouch!”

This was not the only time that the the new "Wheel of Fortune" host had hurt himself the show. In an episode that aired a month ago, he was tackled to the ground by a contestant. His name was Daniel Thomas and he too had made it to the Bonus Round. At this point, he had won $31,950 cash and a trip to Alaska. The contestant had chosen the ‘Living Things’ category for his final puzzle on the show.

After the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E and the contestant’s H, G, D, and O were revealed, the one-word puzzle read, “G _ _ _ _ E S.” This could have been a tricky one for Thomas who could have been stumped at this point. The timer began and he took his time before blurting out, “Guppies.” Turns out that was the correct answer.

Thomas ran over to hug Seacrest but in his excitement, he made the host lose his balance. The 50-year-old dropped to the floor but said that he was alright, after the contestant asked, “Oh my gosh, are you okay?” He then revealed that Thomas had won $40,000 to cap off a great day on the show.