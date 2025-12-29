Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules

After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.

American citizens are encouraged to open 401(k)s and IRAs, which can go a long way in making life after retirement easier. However, several retirees need to be aware of a responsibility that comes with these accounts, and ignoring it could cost them a rather hefty fine in the new year. This is known as Required Minimum Distributions, and they must be taken into account.

Representative image of a retired woman checking her funds. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by SimpleImages)

According to the RMD rule, traditional IRA and 401(k) account holders who are at least 73 years old are required to withdraw a minimum amount that must be taxed every year. This is important because the money inside either of those accounts grows tax-free until the time of withdrawal. A lot of retirees either do not withdraw any part of that money in a year, or withdraw an amount lower than what is required.

As a result, they could be hit with hefty fines. As per a report in USA Today, among Vanguard clients with traditional IRA accounts, nearly 7% of those for whom RMDs are required failed to take any withdrawal from their Vanguard account in 2024. Apart from that, 24% took a withdrawal that was lower than what was required. Those who failed to take an RMD incurred a potential tax penalty ranging from $1,160 to $2,900, according to analysts.

Representative image of a person calculating taxes. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by wutwhanfoto)

The report also states that people who withdraw the minimum RMD amount in one year usually remember to do the same in the succeeding year as well. However, of those who miss an RMD, 55% do not bother to take the money for tax purposes the following year either.

“Rather than ‘set and forget,’ many simply 'forget and forget,'" said Andy Reed, Vanguard’s head of behavioral economics research. It is a matter of how much money one has in their 401(k)s or IRAs as well. The report states that most of the beneficiaries who missed their RMDs had $5,000 or less in those accounts. On the other hand, beneficiaries with more than $1 million hardly miss their annual withdrawals.

Representative image of a retired couple. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Alexander)

Only 2.5% of investors with balances over $1 million missed their RMDs. IRA providers offer free auto RMD services, but the USA Today report claims that accounts with smaller balances are a lot more prone to being overlooked than those with six-figure sums in them. Account holders might even be reluctant to take anything out as the money grows tax-free, and withdrawal would mean an added tax expenditure, which no one wants to incur.

More on Market Realist:

Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement

Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore

Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead