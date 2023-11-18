Drummer-Turned-Actor Desi Arnaz Jr Was Featured in an Emmy-Winning Documentary; Here's His Net Worth
What is Desi Arnaz Jr’s net worth?
Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV popularly recognized as Desi Arnaz Jr is an American musician turned actor who is also a producer, with a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Arnaz Jr started his career as a drummer and was a crucial part of Dino, Desi & Billy which also had Dean Paul Martin and Billy Hinsche. He then explored opportunities as an actor by co-starring with his sister and mother in the hit CBS sitcom "Here's Lucy". Arnaz Jr went on to act in more than 30 movies in his career which include "Marco", "A Wedding", "The Mambo Kings", and "Gridlock", apart from a stint on TV with shows such as "The Mothers-In-Law", and "Automan".
What are Desi Arnaz Jr’s sources of income?
Making money initially as a musician, Desi honed his skills on drums under Richard Keith. The band Dino, Desi & Billy played from 1964-1969 and gave massive hits including "I'm a Fool," which enjoyed the 17th position on Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and "Not the Lovin' Kind," a single that stayed on the 25th position. As an actor, Arnaz Jr has shared the screen with the likes of Richard Thomas, Richard Crenna, Claire Bloom, Gilda Radner, Carol Burnett, Mia Farrow, Lillian Gish, and Lauren Hutton. Arnaz guest starred in movies and series including "The Brady Brunch", "Medical Story", "The Mod Squad", "Love, American Style", "The Love Boat", and "The Streets of San Francisco".
Arnaz Jr. also served as the Vice President of the Lucille Ball–Desi Arnaz Center's board of directors from 2002 to 2007. Apart from acting in films, he was also featured in "Lucy and Desi" which was an Amazon Prime Video documentary directed by Amy Poehler.
Personal life
Arnaz has dated quite a few women in the past including 17-year-old Patty Duke at the age of 23. But when Patty was pregnant, Arnaz's mother refused to accept their relationship. Around the same time, Michael Tell asked Patty to marry her but the marriage did not last even a month. Patty later told her son Sean Astin that Arnaz was his biological father but DNA tests revealed that Tell was his father. Arnaz's daughter Julia was born from his relationship with model Susan Callahan-Howe. A personal tragedy struck Arnaz Jr. when his granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone died at the young age of 31 due to breast cancer in September 2020.
Awards & mominations
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 (Nominee): Outstanding Special Class Program for "I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special"
Golden Globes, USA 1972 (Winner): Most Promising Newcomer - Male for "Red Sky at Morning"
FAQs
Does Desi Arnaz Jr have any siblings?
Yes. Desi Arnaz Jr has a sister, Lucie Arnaz.
Does Desi Arnaz Jr have kids?
Yes. He has two daughters namely Julia Arnaz and Haley Arnaz.
