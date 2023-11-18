Name Desi Arnaz Jr Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, music DOB 19th January, 1953 Age 70 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, musician, screenwriter

Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV popularly recognized as Desi Arnaz Jr is an American musician turned actor who is also a producer, with a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Arnaz Jr started his career as a drummer and was a crucial part of Dino, Desi & Billy which also had Dean Paul Martin and Billy Hinsche. He then explored opportunities as an actor by co-starring with his sister and mother in the hit CBS sitcom "Here's Lucy". Arnaz Jr went on to act in more than 30 movies in his career which include "Marco", "A Wedding", "The Mambo Kings", and "Gridlock", apart from a stint on TV with shows such as "The Mothers-In-Law", and "Automan".

Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. during Backstage Creations at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States.|Getty Images|Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage for Backstage Creations

Making money initially as a musician, Desi honed his skills on drums under Richard Keith. The band Dino, Desi & Billy played from 1964-1969 and gave massive hits including "I'm a Fool," which enjoyed the 17th position on Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and "Not the Lovin' Kind," a single that stayed on the 25th position. As an actor, Arnaz Jr has shared the screen with the likes of Richard Thomas, Richard Crenna, Claire Bloom, Gilda Radner, Carol Burnett, Mia Farrow, Lillian Gish, and Lauren Hutton. Arnaz guest starred in movies and series including "The Brady Brunch", "Medical Story", "The Mod Squad", "Love, American Style", "The Love Boat", and "The Streets of San Francisco".

American actress and singer Lucie Arnaz, her mother American actress and comedian Lucille Ball (1911-1989), and Balls' son, American actor Desi Arnaz Jr attend a tribute to Lucille Ball, held at the Museum of Broadcasting in New York City, New York, April 1984. The figure to the right of the image is unidentified.|Getty Images|Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Arnaz Jr. also served as the Vice President of the Lucille Ball–Desi Arnaz Center's board of directors from 2002 to 2007. Apart from acting in films, he was also featured in "Lucy and Desi" which was an Amazon Prime Video documentary directed by Amy Poehler.

Arnaz has dated quite a few women in the past including 17-year-old Patty Duke at the age of 23. But when Patty was pregnant, Arnaz's mother refused to accept their relationship. Around the same time, Michael Tell asked Patty to marry her but the marriage did not last even a month. Patty later told her son Sean Astin that Arnaz was his biological father but DNA tests revealed that Tell was his father. Arnaz's daughter Julia was born from his relationship with model Susan Callahan-Howe. A personal tragedy struck Arnaz Jr. when his granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone died at the young age of 31 due to breast cancer in September 2020.

395748 14: Desi Arnaz Jr. and his wife Amy Bargiel arrive at the Carl Wilson benefit concert October 14, 2001 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.|Getty Images|Photo by Sebastian Artz

Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 (Nominee): Outstanding Special Class Program for "I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special"

Golden Globes, USA 1972 (Winner): Most Promising Newcomer - Male for "Red Sky at Morning"

Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Show at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States.|Getty Images|Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Nickelodeon Television

Does Desi Arnaz Jr have any siblings?

Yes. Desi Arnaz Jr has a sister, Lucie Arnaz.

Does Desi Arnaz Jr have kids?

Yes. He has two daughters namely Julia Arnaz and Haley Arnaz.

