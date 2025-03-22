'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem

James O’Halloran and Manuela Arbelaez showed off their singing skills as they were presenting a karaoke set.

Models and supporting cast are not new on a game show, but “The Price is Right” has the distinction of giving them more to do than simply presenting prizes. On several occasions, models on the show are seen making viral dance videos or channeling their inner rockstars. Continuing this tradition of models stepping up to entertain fans, James O’Halloran and Manuela Arbelaez showed off their singing skills as they were presenting a karaoke set. The only problem was that people were unable to hear their voice.

The only way someone would recognize what song they were singing was if they followed their lip movements. Carey did that for a while and realized that the two were not in sync at all. They were not even singing the same song while presenting the prize. It didn’t take the host long to confront them, leading to a hilarious segment on the show. “I don’t think you guys were singing the exact same song,” he said.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey with the models on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The models then revealed that they were not in agreement about which song to sing ahead of the segment. “I was saying we should sing, “I like big b***s and I cannot lie,” O’Halloran said. Arbelaez, however, wanted to sing a love song instead. “And I was singing, 'I wanna know what love is,'" she said, drawing laughter from the crowd and the host. Fans loved the segment as well and they expressed it through comments on YouTube. “I love how James insists on talking into the karaoke mic like it's on,” one user commented after noticing that the model was talking into the same karaoke mic that wasn’t even turned on. “I'd like to see James and Manuela be on Lip Sync Battle sometime lip sync singing Sir Mix-a-Lot and Foreigner respectively, lol,” added another fan.

This is not the first time that the models have let their musical talent out on the set. In an earlier episode of the show, Arbelaez teamed up with Rachel Reynolds and announcer George Gray to form a rock band. Of course, it was all part of the presentation and none of the instruments were plugged in. Gray, however, was on the drums which didn’t need plugging in to be heard, and he did a pretty good job of playing the kit.

Arbelaez, however, was in full character with a purple guitar hanging from her shoulder as she pretended to play one of the heaviest riffs of all time. Her moves and expressions were like that of a rockstar. Reynolds was on the keyboards and while she didn’t evoke the same emotion as her co-worker, she did a pretty good job of rocking out just enough.

Fans loved this moment as well and mentioned that online. “Notice how George is the only one of the trio in this showcase who's actually playing his instrument while the two models are basically winging it,” one user remarked. “Holy s*** talking and playing drums is super hard to do. Flawless,” another mentioned.