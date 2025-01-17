ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' contestant ends up choosing $3,500 over chance to win a car: "I don't blame ya..."

He felt it was too much of a risk and decided to keep the amount of money he had won until then.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Gameshows are all about making the most of an opportunity to walk home with a hefty prize, and things get interesting when contestants take risks and raise the stakes with eyes on a more valuable prize. On “The Price is Right” this happens more often during the Let ‘Em Roll game, as contestants have the chance to either play for a car or step away with the money they have won. Usually, players opt for the chance to win a car but one contestant named Jeffrey was happy with the money, and even host Drew Carey admired his decision.

As part of the game, players are asked to roll five dice, each of which has a car symbol and various amounts of money on its sides. If a player gets all five car symbols, they win a car, if not, they might get more chances to see if they could win the automobile. But that means they would lose the money that they had won initially.

The contestant Jeffrey with Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

When Jeffrey rolled the dice for the first time, the car symbol came up on two sides. The amount of money that had fallen on the other three added up to $3500. Now, he had another roll and this time, he would only have to roll the three dice that didn’t show the car symbol. He could have won the car but if he didn’t he might have ended up with less money than what he had won. So he made a judgment call.

Screenshot showing how the dice landed after Jeffrey rolled them. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“Oh, I got $3,500 right now,” he told Carey as per Monsters & Critics. “I’ll take the money, dude. I’ll take the money,” he added. The crowd might have been a little disappointed but the host of the show understood the contestant’s decision. “I don’t blame ya! I would’ve done the same thing,” he said as he shook Jeffrey’s hand.

 

Let ‘Em Roll might be a risky game but fortune favors the bold. That’s what a contestant named Michelle experienced when she decided to go for the car instead of settling for a certain amount of money. She had rolled the dice and landed three car symbols and two $1000 signs. Carey explained that she had another shot at getting the car which she readily accepted.

Michelle had to roll the two dice that did not turn up the car symbol. This was a risky move since there was a chance that she could have gone home with less money than she had in the previous round. However, she trusted her luck and as the dice came down rolling, it showed two car symbols. That was exactly what she needed the win the car.

 
 
 
 
 
However, the more talked about part of the game, as per TV Insider, was the joke Carey cracked about “The Price is Right” model Manuela Arbelaez. “Manuela used to work in a casino in Colombia back when she was young,” he said. “She can’t talk about it.” Fans were reportedly not happy about this remark and a section of them bashed the longtime host on social media for making it.

2 hours ago
