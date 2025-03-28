'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment

The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.

It isn't new on “The Price is Right” for the host, Drew Carey, to step in and kick a machine to get it to work properly. But sometimes the contestants tend to go too hard during the punching game or while spinning a wheel and hurt themselves in the process. Something different happened on an earlier episode of the show when a contestant celebrated so hard after winning big that he broke a part of the big wheel. Thankfully, the damage to the wheel was minor, and it was still spinning, which meant that the show could go on.

The contestant was a man named Brian, and he had spun the wheel for a second time. During the game, a contestant gets two chances to spin the wheel, and in both those chances, they must come as close to a dollar as possible without going over. If they land on the dollar mark on the first try or get a dollar from both the spins combined, they will win $1,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)

After Brian’s first spin, he needed 0.55 from the second attempt to make it a dollar. He spun the wheel, and as it slowed down, it came closer and closer to the target. The audience kept cheering louder, and in the end, it landed exactly where the contestant needed it to. He had just won a thousand bucks, and he didn't hold back during celebrations. In his celebration, however, he damaged one of the numbers on the wheel without even realizing it.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)

The damaged bit caught Carey’s eyes a few moments later, and he couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. “Oh! We’ll fix that. It’s alright,” the host added. A slow-motion replay of how the damage happened was shown. Brian’s flailing hand struck the number on the wheel, and it broke into two. However, it was minor enough to be fixed by the host himself on the spot.

This was perhaps one of the few times the wheel had fallen victim to a contestant and not the other way around. Some contestants lose their balance after spinning it and fall flat on their backs. One of them ended up twisting her ankle and ended up on crutches. It was a woman named Judy who lost her footing after spinning the wheel and unfortunately injured herself. However, instead of going to the hospital, she decided to play the Showcase round.

She was bidding for a trip to Washington and a brand-new car. After spending a few moments on crutches, even those became a bit too painful for her to manage. So she sat on a chair and watched the rest of the game play out. Unfortunately, Judy was not able to win Showcase, but she has become one of the most unique contestants in the show’s history.

“I hope Judy's ankle feels better because that is kind of dangerous to twist her ankle on stage,” one user wrote in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “You could win: A TRIP to the hospitallll!!” joked another user.