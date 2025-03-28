ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment

The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and the broken part of the big wheel. (Cover image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)
Screenshot showing the contestant and the broken part of the big wheel. (Cover image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)

It isn't new on “The Price is Right” for the host, Drew Carey, to step in and kick a machine to get it to work properly. But sometimes the contestants tend to go too hard during the punching game or while spinning a wheel and hurt themselves in the process. Something different happened on an earlier episode of the show when a contestant celebrated so hard after winning big that he broke a part of the big wheel. Thankfully, the damage to the wheel was minor, and it was still spinning, which meant that the show could go on.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a man named Brian, and he had spun the wheel for a second time. During the game, a contestant gets two chances to spin the wheel, and in both those chances, they must come as close to a dollar as possible without going over. If they land on the dollar mark on the first try or get a dollar from both the spins combined, they will win $1,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)

After Brian’s first spin, he needed 0.55 from the second attempt to make it a dollar. He spun the wheel, and as it slowed down, it came closer and closer to the target. The audience kept cheering louder, and in the end, it landed exactly where the contestant needed it to. He had just won a thousand bucks, and he didn't hold back during celebrations. In his celebration, however, he damaged one of the numbers on the wheel without even realizing it.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrate on
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Adriana Lima)

The damaged bit caught Carey’s eyes a few moments later, and he couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. “Oh! We’ll fix that. It’s alright,” the host added. A slow-motion replay of how the damage happened was shown. Brian’s flailing hand struck the number on the wheel, and it broke into two. However, it was minor enough to be fixed by the host himself on the spot.

 

This was perhaps one of the few times the wheel had fallen victim to a contestant and not the other way around. Some contestants lose their balance after spinning it and fall flat on their backs. One of them ended up twisting her ankle and ended up on crutches. It was a woman named Judy who lost her footing after spinning the wheel and unfortunately injured herself. However, instead of going to the hospital, she decided to play the Showcase round.

She was bidding for a trip to Washington and a brand-new car. After spending a few moments on crutches, even those became a bit too painful for her to manage. So she sat on a chair and watched the rest of the game play out. Unfortunately, Judy was not able to win Showcase, but she has become one of the most unique contestants in the show’s history.

 

“I hope Judy's ankle feels better because that is kind of dangerous to twist her ankle on stage,” one user wrote in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “You could win: A TRIP to the hospitallll!!” joked another user.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
50 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
1 hour ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
2 hours ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
23 hours ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
1 day ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
1 day ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
3 days ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
3 days ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
3 days ago