ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars

Rick Harrison was caught off guard when the guest asked for such a high price.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

People who grew up in the 90s probably remember the era of classic games such as "Super Mario" and "Pac-Man" like it was yesterday. But decades have passed, and now these games and consoles that they were played on have all become rare collectibles. On an earlier episode of "Pawn Stars", a guest came into the shop hoping to sell an old "Super Mario" video game. Rick Harrison probably thought that it would cost a few thousand dollars, but the look on his face was priceless when the seller asked for a million bucks.

via GIPHY

 

Of course, the Super Mario game he brought wasn’t just a regular one. The guest claimed that it was the first-ever sticker-sealed Super Mario Bros. title for Nintendo. Chum Lee checked it out and seemed quite impressed as well, but even he wasn't expecting that the owner would ask for a million dollars. “I didn’t know the market existed for six-figure games, much less a million-dollar game,” he said, still reeling from the shock.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison's reaction to the price. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison's reaction to the price. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest acknowledged that it was a lot of money for a video game, but didn't budge. “From all my research, WATA is the company that grades these. These are the ones you trust,” Harrison said, looking at the WATA sticker on the box. The game was in incredible condition, however, an expert had to be called in, and he was a part of the company. Deniz Kahn, founder of WATA, came to the show to check out the Mario Bros. Nintendo game. After observing it for a short while, he understood why the guest was asking for an astronomical sum of money. “This is probably the most significant piece of video game history that has ever passed through our grading company,” Kahn said. He then laid out the various aspects that made it such a valuable item.

Screenshot showing WATA Founder Deniz Kahn checking out the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing WATA Founder Deniz Kahn checking out the game. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“First, you’re going to see this sticker, so it’s not shrink-wrapped. It’s from the test market launch of the NES as far as we know, which was only in 1985 and 1986. No one even knew who Nintendo was, but back then, they were just another company. So once they started mass producing these and sending them across the country, they had to have something that would last on the shelves longer, which is also why seeing this in this condition, it’s just…it’s a complete anomaly,” he explained.

 

It was then time to learn if the game was worth a million or had the guest overestimated its price a bit too much. Kahn was not sure, and he said that he had seen bids worth $300,000 for it being turned down, and the price could only go upward from there. “There’s no ceiling, really,” he added. This made it an unprecedented playing field for Harrison, who wasn’t hoping to be proven half wrong.

 

“I’m literally a little bit shocked and a little bit speechless,” he said after the expert left. The guest was also encouraged not to back down from his asking price, and ultimately, no deal was struck.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
Jennings couldn't keep his thoughts in after listening to the contestant's story.
4 hours ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
The competitor was able to make a comeback and walk out as the champion, which is impressive.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
The show sees several valuable items whenever it films, and their safety is absolutely imperative.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
Rick Harrison was caught off guard when the guest asked for such a high price.
10 hours ago
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
The pawn shop owners even appeared in a music video along with other personalities like Drew Carey.
1 day ago
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
The Sharks were advised to taste the product only if they were 'brave enough.'
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
Corey chose to go with his instincts, and the business suffered because of this lapse.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
It only took her a second to get the puzzle right despite it being seenmingly tough.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
It's not every day that you hear a game show having a serious impact on a person's romantic life.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
The fans called out the contestant for losing a big prize over a simple puzzle.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
She had a great performance from the final round of the game show but faltered later.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
Jennings has clearly stated that he intends to remain the host for a long time and won't compete again.
2 days ago
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
It was perhaps one of the most impressive Bonus Round performances of all time.
2 days ago
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
WALMART
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
Paden has created a whole series featuring food products that claim to have ingredients that are actually substituted.
3 days ago
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
Things were looking dire for the entrepreneur at one point as everyone kept saying no to him.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
Many of the magician's props had been lost after a catastrophe off the coast of Spain.
3 days ago
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
Drew Carey was in love with the outfit as well and the player's game was as dazzling as his jacket.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
Al Oerter won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw.
3 days ago