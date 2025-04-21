Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan

The pawn shop owners even appeared in a music video along with other personalities like Drew Carey.

Apart from instruments associated with iconic personalities from the world of rock music, “Pawn Stars” is also known to host legends from the industry. On the show where Rick Harrison is often seen fanboying over musical memorabilia, veteran rock star Bob Dylan made an appearance. The musician himself contacted the producers through his manager, who said that Dylan likes the show very much, according to a Rolling Stone report. One of the pawn shop owners, Chumlee, even got an autograph from the iconic rock star.

But that's not all, Chumlee and Rick Harrison from "Pawn Stars" also appeared in an interactive music video for Dylan's memorable 1965 hit "Like a Rolling Stone," according to a report in Mother Jones. They were part of a project where personalities from different channels were seen lip-syncing lyrics of the song. Apart from the pawn shop duo, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey and rapper Dany Brown were among the celebrities featured in the video.

The fascination of the hosts on "Pawn Stars" with rock music is also on display whenever an iconic guitar or any other instrument turns up in the shop. Not only are these instruments revealed to have a Holy Grail status, but Rick Harrison himself is seen fanboying over them. In an earlier episode of the show, a woman named Gabby brought in an ash-colored guitar. It was a Gibson, and it was the iconic Les Paul model. This one was special because it was custom-made, and it had the name DJ Ashba written on the headstock.

DJ Ashba is considered one of the greatest classic rock guitar players of all time. He was a part of the band Sixx:AM and, more popularly, of Guns N’ Roses. He was one of the many who played with the band after Slash’s departure. However, what made him stand out from most of the rest is the fact that he was one of the longest-serving guitarists the band had in the 21st century.

This guitar was special, but neither Gabby nor Rick Harrison had a good idea how much it would be worth. The former said that she wanted to make $5000 from it and donate the money to a children’s hospital. Harrison wanted to be sure before he made any decision. Therefore, he decided to call in the one man who would know about the instruments better than anyone else.

DJ Ashba shortly entered the store, and it seemed like he and Rick were close friends. It turns out that the guitar was something he had been looking for for quite some time. Before making his appearance, the former GNR man said that he was hoping that the guitar was a particular one that he had lost many years ago, which meant the world to him.

Screenshot showing the guest and DJ Ashba (R) on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“I could recognize this guitar a mile away. This right here is the Holy Grail,” he said. Ashba went on to reveal that this particular guitar was the only one of its kind in the world. It was a prototype made by Gibson, specifically for the guitar player after he had joined Guns N’ Roses. The sound of the band required that distinct Gibson Les Paul tone, but Ashba had some issues with the placement and variety of the knobs on a regular one.

Screenshot showing DJ Ashba checking out his old guitar with Rick Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Therefore, he had to get one custom-made that he felt more comfortable playing. The guitar that was brought to the store by Gabby was the prototype, and since then, there have been a hundred of them made. The prototype, however, was one of a kind and had hundreds of memories as far as the guitarist was concerned. “I abused it. There’s even still probably beer stains and stuff on it,” he said.

Ashba was willing to purchase the guitar himself from Harrison if the sale was made, which would take care of his reselling problem. He suggested that $20,000 would be a good price, and both parties agreed. Harrison even said that he wouldn’t make any money off it since the amount from Ashba would serve as a donation to the children’s hospital.