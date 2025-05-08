ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000

Rick Harrison has been wrong about some items in the past, and once even doubted himself.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison may not be an appraiser, but he has an eye for valuable items and the skill to bag them at a lower price when they show up on “Pawn Stars.” But sometimes, even the pawn shop boss can misjudge things he doesn't fully understand, such as collectible Pokémon cards that he could've sold for millions. Something like that happened when a guest walked in with a gun made by one of the finest gun-makers of all time. At first, Harrison was ready to pay just $50 for it, but it turned out that the firearm was worth $20,000.

via GIPHY

 

The gun was crafted by Boutet, who was one of the finest at his job at the time. He was so good that he was the royal gunsmith of Louis XVI and Napoleon. The design of the gun made it look absolutely stunning. Rick's son Corey Harrison asked his father if he should call in an expert. “If he wants 50 bucks for it, I’ll just give him that now,” he said. The guest chuckled and made it clear that he was not selling it for such a low price, and asked for ten grand.

Screenshot showing a part of the gun on
Screenshot showing a part of the gun on "Pawn Stars." (Inmage credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Then, the expert Alex Cranmer, CEO of International Military Antiques, walked into the store and was stunned upon seeing the gun. “Holy mole,” he said as soon as he set his eyes on it. He said that simple Boutets easily retail at $10,000, but this one was more special than that, just based on the intricate design. The expert wanted to see how well it worked, as that would make it a lot easier to value it. The guest, along with Alex, Rick, and Corey, came to the shooting range. The expert had set up a couple of fruits as targets and said that he had been waiting half his life to shoot a Boutet. He also revealed some more details, like where the gun was made and its serial number, at the range. He then got into position and took a shot. It worked exactly the way he had hoped it would.

Screenshot showing the expert firing the gun. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert firing the gun. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was good news for the guest, who looked proud as the gun hit the mark. Alex then said that, in that condition, the gun would sell for $30,000. “Do you see the smile on my face?” the guest asked sarcastically. He then asked for $20,000, which he considered to be a fair price. Rick, however, wanted to pay $15,000.

 

The guest then countered with $18,000, and Rick came back with $16,000. “It’s a lot more than I thought I would get. We’ll do 16,” the guest said, much to the pawn shop owner’s satisfaction.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
Rick Harrison has been wrong about some items in the past, and once even doubted himself.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Fans of some shows can be quite brutal in their assessment and they don't shy away from expressing it.
5 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
Ken Jennings might be extremely smart, but even he had to concede defeat to technology more than a decade ago.
7 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
While most Sharks were out, the founder of Dirty Cookie, Shahira Marei, found her perfect partner.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges ask the founder’s mother to convince him to make a deal — it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges ask the founder’s mother to convince him to make a deal — it went as expected
Some entrepreneurs need a little push and there's no one like a mother to do that.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
The player effortlessly swept the game and Carey was impressed but couldn't respond to the offer.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
Richard Benjamin Harrison was very impressed with what the guest had brought to the show, but remained calm.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
Jennings is a legend of the game himself and he has a lot of respect for other successful players.
1 day ago
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
Harrison was ready to make 'the biggest buy in Pawn Stars history' for the item.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
This wasn't the first time that fans were upset about contestants not recognizing a well-known personality.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
The watch was sold four years after it came to the show for a massive amount of money.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
Many fans also mentioned how they were themselves unable to solve it.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
Things could have ended up quite nasty had he connected his boot with the host's face.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
One of the things that made the record so valuable was the signature of a late, great drummer.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
No one expects to see someone intentionally drop their phone in the toilet, but that's what we got.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
3 days ago
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
4 days ago