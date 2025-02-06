Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost

This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.

TV game shows offer hope to common people that some luck and their skills can help them win a trip or a car along with cash in a short time. This is why audiences and the host are equally heartbroken when a contestant loses out on a big prize. One such contestant who faced a tough ending on "Wheel of Fortune" was a woman named Vicky Haas according to a report in Express US. She had made it to the Bonus Round of the show and could have won a Ford Mustang, but fell short when Pat Sajak was still the host.

Vicky chose the phrases category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. She then chose three consonants and one vowel. After all the letters were revealed, the puzzle read, ‘_RA_ _T __’. Sajak told her, "It would be a tough phrase, but you know what? Try it."

Screenshot showing the puzzle Vicky failed to solve. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Vicky blurted out multiple phrases but none of them were correct. She tried, “Pray it by, grey it out, pick it up, fray it by,” as she had 10 seconds. She wasn’t able to get it at the end and the answer was simply ‘Wrap It Up’. The contestant seemed disappointed but the veteran host comforted her. “Afterwards, it’s very easy to see what letters you should have called,” he said.

However, he couldn’t help but exclaim, “Oh my,” as he revealed that the prize Vicky could have won. It was a Ford Mustang Convertible. There was reason to be disappointed but the contestant had also won $15,950 which is a substantial amount of money. At the end Vicky was happy with what she had achieved.

It’s one thing to lose a car but consoling someone who failed after coming close to winning a million dollars is a bigger challenge. That’s what the new “Wheel of Fortune” host Ryan Seacrest had to do in a recent episode of the show. The contestant named Vivian had made it through to the Bonus Round. She had a wild card meaning that she could pick an extra consonant which should have given her an advantage.

After the R, S, T, L, N, and E, the contestant chose the letters C, H, M, I, and P. The puzzle then revealed itself to be ‘___ERIN_ S_ME HELP.’ Only the first word was the challenge and Vivian said several different phrases. However, none of them were correct and the right answer was ‘Offering Some Help.’ But the most disappointing part of it all was that the contestant could have won $1 million had she gotten it right.

Vivian looked inconsolable and understandably so. Seacrest still did his best to make her feel better. “You were so close to that million dollars, you almost had it,” he said. “You’re still walking away with $27,300 and that trip to Europe.”