ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'

He spoke about the 5% wealth tax proposed in California as a starting point.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)

America might be one of the world’s biggest democracies, but under Donald Trump’s second term as President, a lot of people believe that American democracy is in danger. According to Nobel prize-winning economist Daron Acemoglu, Trump is the result of a problem that has been eating away at American democracy for several years now. He believes that the rising inequality over several years has the potential to deal a fatal blow to the country’s democratic structure.

Nobel Prize in Economics Laureate Daron Acemoglu. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)
Nobel Prize in Economics Laureate Daron Acemoglu. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)

Recently, inequality has been boosted thanks to artificial intelligence, leaving thousands of people without jobs each year. As far as Acemoglu is concerned, if this is allowed to continue, democracy will die. “If we go down this path of destroying jobs [and] creating more inequality, U.S. democracy is not going to survive,” he said, as per a report in Fortune. AI-driven job cuts have left several Americans struggling to make ends meet as costs keep rising.

Layoffs | Getty Images
Representative image of a laid-off individual | Getty Images

Acemoglu believes that closing the wealth gap is key to protecting democracy in this country. The way to do that is by taxing the rich. Income taxes would not work as billionaires do not make their money from wages, but from assets. Hence, wealth taxes would be apt if we go down this road. “We may need wealth taxes because anything else we do today is still going to lead to this huge wealth gap that exists in this country,” he explained.

Nobel Prize in Economics Laureate Daron Acemoglu. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)
Nobel Prize in Economics Laureate Daron Acemoglu. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)

The Nobel laureate spoke about California’s proposed billionaire tax, which would levy a one-time 5% wealth tax on all individuals in the state with a net worth of $1 billion or more. New York City's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, had also promised to levy income tax on the wealthy in his campaign, but so far, he has not been successful in implementing the same. As a result, there is a threat of property taxes going up to make up for the funding scarcity. However, Acemoglu believes that there is a lot more to be done to close the wealth gap. “It’s not enough to tax the rich,” he said. “You really need ways in which workers of all sorts of skills can take part in the growth process.”

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Nicholls
Representative image of people calling for higher taxes on the wealthy.  (Getty Images | Peter Nicholls)

The report also states that American companies recorded 1.2 million layoffs in 2025, up by  58% from last year, with more than 50,000 directly related to AI. Acemoglu believes that the need for AI to have similar or better cognitive skills than humans would lead to an adverse aftermath. “I think there are ways in which this is a misguided agenda. It would have huge social consequences that are quite adverse,” he explained.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Northcut)
Representative image of a laid-off employee (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Northcut)

There are some who disagree with Acemoglu’s theory, including Adam Thierer, senior fellow at the think tank R Street Institute. He believes that new jobs cannot be created without technological advancements. “The way we get new and better jobs and opportunities is through technological improvements in society and our economy,” he said. However, the millions of layoffs tell a different story.

More on Market Realist

Inequality in America at its worst as richest 1% hold wealth way more than they should

Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs

Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
He spoke about the 5% wealth tax proposed in California as a starting point.
11 hours ago
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
The recall is over the possibility of glass in the product.
11 hours ago
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
ECONOMY & WORK
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
Child care costs are a major concern in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.
12 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
The Shark Tank investor believes that the new Mayor would tax people into oblivion.
12 hours ago
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
The President's tariffs were recently adjudged illegal by the US Supreme Court.
16 hours ago
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
ECONOMY & WORK
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
“If Wendy’s wants to stay competitive, it needs mouthwatering vegan options—not another animal on the menu,” PETA president Tracy Reiman stated.
17 hours ago
A Hollywood billionaire has quietly left California for New York as a proposed tax spooks the rich
ECONOMY & WORK
A Hollywood billionaire has quietly left California for New York as a proposed tax spooks the rich
With a net worth of $7.1 billion, Spielberg would have shelled out an estimated $355 million in taxes if the levy were passed. 
17 hours ago
Top engineer at Anthropic issues warning that AI may eliminate certain job titles in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Top engineer at Anthropic issues warning that AI may eliminate certain job titles in 2026
"In the meantime, it's going to be very disruptive. It's going to be painful for a lot of people," he claimed.
19 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs
Several major companies have pointed to AI as the major factor behind their workforce reductions.
2 days ago
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
ECONOMY & WORK
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
Reports estimate workers will soon push back against losing their jobs to AI.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.
3 days ago
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
COSTCO
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
The retailer has often brought back items after a long gap, and the strategy usually always works.
3 days ago
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
WALMART
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
From a sales perspective, Walmart has been on top for several years thanks to high revenue.
3 days ago
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
He believes that only the global elite will benefit from AI's growth on almost every single front.
3 days ago
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
He claimed that traditional ingredients had been replaced with cheap substitutes.
3 days ago
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
"So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame," they said.
3 days ago
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
"All it took was a president willing to impose tariffs, willing to present manufacturers with the appropriate economic incentives," they said.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
4 days ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
4 days ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
4 days ago